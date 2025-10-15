OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Valtonen concludes visit to Armenia

YEREVAN, 15 October 2025 – The OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen, concluded her visit to Armenia.

The Chairperson-in-Office held meetings with the Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan in Yerevan.

Chairperson-in-Office Valtonen commended Armenia’s continued willingness to take further steps towards peace and the normalization of relations with Azerbaijan. As OSCE Chair, Finland put forward the decision to close the Minsk process and related structures following the joint appeal of Armenia and Azerbaijan, leading to the 1 September Ministerial Council decision approved by all 57 participating States.

“The decision to close the Minsk process and its related structures is an important milestone towards sustainable peace. It represents the tangible results of agreements reached by Armenia and Azerbaijan in pursuit of peace and the normalization of relations,” Chairperson-in-Office Valtonen said.

The Chairperson-in-Office also expressed readiness of the OSCE to co-operate in areas where Armenia sees the Organization offering added value.

“It remains crucial to expand people-to-people contacts across all levels of society for reconciliation. The OSCE remains committed to supporting efforts that bring lasting peace and stability to the region, benefitting first and foremost the populations long affected by conflict legacies,” said Minister Valtonen.

Chair-in-Office Valtonen also engaged with representatives of civil society and think tanks. She welcomed the open approach the Government shows to engaging with the vibrant Armenian civil society. As OSCE Chair, Finland stresses the importance of civil society as a backbone of democracy.

Finland will also continue to prioritize gender equality and the functioning of a free civil society, and work towards improving opportunities of young people and persons with disabilities to participate in the OSCE’s work.