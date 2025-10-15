OSCE and Kazakhstan Strengthen Ammunition Safety and Management Capacities

The OSCE Programme Office in Astana (the Office), with the support of the OSCE’s Conflict Prevention Centre Forum for Security Co-operation Support Section (FSC), and in close co-operation with the Center for Arms Control and Inspection Support of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan, successfully concluded the Ammunition Storage and Surveillance Course (ASSC) on 9 October in Almaty.

The two-week course, held from 30 September to 9 October 2025 at the Peacekeeping Operations Centre of the Ministry of Defence, was organized under the framework of the extra-budgetary project “Addressing Contemporary Safety and Security Risks in the Republic of Kazakhstan”. The initiative aims to strengthen Kazakhstan’s national capacities in the life-cycle management of conventional ammunition and promote safe, secure, and sustainable stockpile practices in accordance with international standards.

The course was developed and conducted by the Bundeswehr Verification Center (BwVC) in collaboration with a representative of the United Kingdom's Joint Arms Control Group. It represents the first module of the broader Ammunition Expert Capability Course (AECC) framework, which will continue with modules on ammunition transport and disposal in the coming year.

Opening the course, Frederic Clement, FSC Project Officer from the OSCE Secretariat, highlighted that “this partnership is about building sustainable capacities that will serve Kazakhstan for many years to come. Together, we are strengthening safety, driving modernization, and reinforcing Kazakhstan’s role as a reliable contributor to regional and global security”.

Over nine intensive training days, eighteen officers and technical specialists of the Ministry of Defence enhanced their knowledge of risk management, UN hazard classification, safe distance calculations, stockpile management, temporary storage, and ammunition inspection and control procedures. Practical exercises held at the Ali training range allowed participants to apply theoretical knowledge through hands-on simulations of risk assessments and safety zoning in accordance with the UN International Ammunition Technical Guidelines.

“This course represents another step forward in strengthening Kazakhstan’s technical capabilities in ammunition safety management,” said Jaroslaw Kurek, Project Manager representing the Office. “By combining theory with practice, we enable national experts to apply international best practices and minimize safety risks associated with ammunition storage”.