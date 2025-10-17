Savant FM and NPTLabs™ Announce Strategic Collaboration to Advance AI Predictive Fluid Management

Savant FM and NPTLabs joint logo

Savant FM is proud to announce a strategic collaboration with NPTLabs™, marking a significant step forward in the evolution of drilling fluid management.

Our collaboration with NPTLabs™ strengthens this mission—driving the development of smarter, more efficient, and more predictable drilling solutions.” — Barry Broussard

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Savant FM is proud to announce a strategic collaboration with NPTLabs™, marking a significant step forward in the evolution of drilling fluid management. This partnership combines Savant FM’s expertise in fluid conditioning with NPTLabs™’ patented XRF and data analysis technologies to develop the industry’s first Predictive AI Fluid Management Platform.

This groundbreaking solution goes beyond near-real-time monitoring. By integrating advanced Artificial Intelligence with high-resolution XRF analytics, the platform delivers precise particle and compositional breakdowns, providing an unprecedented understanding of the true condition of drilling fluids.

In an industry where the quality and consistency of materials—including barite, weighting agents, and other additives—can vary significantly, this enhanced visibility enables operators to make more informed, data-driven decisions at every stage of the drilling process.

The Savant FM model also supports operators facing tightening budgets and volatile oil prices, helping drilling teams reduce current contingency allocations of 10–12% that are often absorbed by fluctuating costs associated with drilling fluid management and waste.

“At Savant FM, our philosophy is straightforward: Rethink. Recycle. Reuse. Reduce. We prioritize holistic conditioning of drilling fluids, reducing the need to depend on low-quality products,” said Barry Broussard, Founder/COO of Savant FM. “Our collaboration with NPTLabs™ strengthens this mission—driving the development of smarter, cleaner, more efficient, and more predictable drilling solutions.”

Together, Savant FM and NPTLabs™ are redefining the standard for drilling fluid intelligence—pioneering a future where AI-driven insights transform fluid data into actionable performance improvements in real-time.

About Savant FM

Savant FM specializes in advanced drilling fluid conditioning and management systems that enhance efficiency, safety, and environmental performance across global drilling operations.

About NPTLabs™

NPTLabs™ is a technology leader in real-time and predictive drilling fluid analysis. Using patented XRF, XRD, and PSD technologies, NPTLabs™ delivers instant insights into solids composition, barite health, and overall mud system balance—helping engineers make better drilling decisions, faster.

Media Contact:

Barry Broussard

Founder and COO

Savant Fluid Management LLC

b.broussard@savantfm.com

256-243-2145

#SavantFM #NPTLabs #XRF #FluidManagement #Innovation #PredictiveSoftware #DrillingOptimization

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.