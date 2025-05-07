NPTLabs™ Secures Second Patent, Bolstering Its Leadership in Digital Drilling Fluid Management

Compositional Material Mass Balance

NPTLabs™ has just been awarded its second U.S. digital patent for drilling fluid management and on-site analysis in under 2 minutes using XRF, XRD, and PSD.

We’re not just analyzing fluids faster—we’re transforming the entire process into a digital-first operation” — Jason Norman - NPTLabs Director of New Technology

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Digital Oilfield (DOF) has taken a major leap forward. NPTLabs™ proudly announces the awarding of its second U.S. patent, a landmark achievement that officially ushers in the era of real-time, digital drilling fluid management.

For decades, the industry has relied on outdated methods like the retort test—a labor-intensive process that hasn’t significantly evolved in over 75 years. NPTLabs' latest innovation replaces that legacy system with a patented platform that combines X-ray Fluorescence (XRF), X-ray Diffraction (XRD), and Particle Size Distribution (PSD) to deliver precise, on-site analysis of drilling fluids in under two minutes.

“This is more than a tech upgrade—it’s the redefinition of mud engineering as a digital discipline,” said Jason Norman, Director of New Technology at NPTLabs™. “We’re equipping engineers with immediate, actionable data that eliminates guesswork and boosts operational performance across the board.”

The foundation for this breakthrough began in 2020, when NPTLabs™ (formerly MudLabs™, LLC) launched the first field-deployable Particle Size Analyzer (PSA) and introduced XRF for measuring drilling fluid health and abrasiveness. This award-winning approach has now evolved into a comprehensive, patented digital ecosystem that allows both lab and rig-site testing via mobile units, delivering near-real-time insights where they are needed most.

Now in the final software development stages, NPTLabs™ is building the first end-to-end digital DOF platform for drilling fluids, capable of unifying XRF, XRD, and PSD data streams into a single, intuitive interface. This system will empower engineers, drilling contractors, and mud specialists to:

• Make real-time adjustments to fluid properties

• Optimize drilling programs with precise data

• Reduce Non-Productive Time (NPT)

• Improve solids control decisions

• Minimize waste and over-treatment

• Accelerate time to total depth (TD)

• Cut costs and improve resource efficiency

“We’re not just analyzing fluids faster—we’re transforming the entire process into a digital-first operation,” said Norman. “No one else in the industry has this patented capability.”

As the oil and gas industry rapidly moves toward full digital integration, NPTLabs™ stands alone as the only company with the patents, tools, and field-proven experience to revolutionize drilling fluid management from lab to rig site.

________________________________________

For more information, field demos, or trial kits, contact:

📞 Jason Norman, Director of New Technology – 713.397.0677

📧 info@nptlabs.ai

🌐 www.nptlabs.ai

And,

Bob Troy, Colonel (Ret), USAF

Chief Operating Officer / General Manager

NPTLabs™

📞 713.320.5430

📧 bob.troy@nptlabs.ai

🌐 www.nptlabs.ai

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.