Spokesperson of the Government of Timor-Leste

Ninth Constitutional Government

Press Release

Meeting of the Council of Ministers on October 15th 2025

Approved:

✅ 1 - Proposal for approval to Ratify the CPLP Statutes;

✅ 2 - Proposal to ratify the Agreement between Timor-Leste and Angola on visa exemptions for holders of diplomatic and service passports;

✅ 3 - Agreement between the Governments of Timor-Leste and Laos on the Exchange of Rights to Use Land and Buildings of Diplomatic Missions;

✅ 4 - Criteria for designating and ensuring continuity of Timor-Leste's focal points for ASEAN;

✅ 5 - Full powers to the Minister of Justice to sign the ASEAN Extradition Treaty; and

✅ 6 - Authorisation to negotiate with the ADB the Loan Agreement, with a grant component, for the National Road Improvement Project - Phase I.

Analysed:

➡️ 1 - Presentation on Timor-Leste's post-accession to ASEAN plan.