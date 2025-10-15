Meeting of the Council of Ministers on October 15th 2025
Spokesperson of the Government of Timor-Leste
Ninth Constitutional Government
Press Release
Meeting of the Council of Ministers on October 15th 2025
Approved:
✅ 1 - Proposal for approval to Ratify the CPLP Statutes;
✅ 2 - Proposal to ratify the Agreement between Timor-Leste and Angola on visa exemptions for holders of diplomatic and service passports;
✅ 3 - Agreement between the Governments of Timor-Leste and Laos on the Exchange of Rights to Use Land and Buildings of Diplomatic Missions;
✅ 4 - Criteria for designating and ensuring continuity of Timor-Leste's focal points for ASEAN;
✅ 5 - Full powers to the Minister of Justice to sign the ASEAN Extradition Treaty; and
✅ 6 - Authorisation to negotiate with the ADB the Loan Agreement, with a grant component, for the National Road Improvement Project - Phase I.
Analysed:
➡️ 1 - Presentation on Timor-Leste's post-accession to ASEAN plan.
