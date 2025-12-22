Meeting of the Council of Ministers on December 22nd 2025
Spokesperson of the Government of Timor-Leste
Ninth Constitutional Government
Press Release
Meeting of the Council of Ministers on December 22nd 2025
Approved:
✅ 1 - “Regulations for the application of the Procurement and Public Contracts Code” and the “Overview of the legal framework for public procurement in Timor-Leste.”
✅ 2 - Standard Procurement Documents provided for in Decree-Law No. 1/2025 of January 8th, relating to the Procurement and Public Contracts Code.
Analysed:
➡️ 1 - Post-qualification process for companies bidding for the Suai Logistics Base and South Coast Highway projects.
Legal Disclaimer:
