TRAVEL & ADVENTURE SHOW ADDS FLORIDA TO ITS 2026 LINEUP, TICKETS ON SALE OCT 16

FT. LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, FL, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- America’s largest travel show, the Travel & Adventure Show , is coming to South Florida for the first time on Feb. 28-Mar 1, 2026 at the Greater Fort Lauderdale/Broward County Convention Center. Presenting insider deals and promos directly on the show floor for attendees to take advantage of, the Travel & Adventure Shows is a prime opportunity for avid travelers to discover and book their 2026 trips with “exclusive access.”Ready to plan your next adventure? Tickets go on sale October 16. Don't miss early bird pricing and your chance to explore the world's most incredible destinations all under one roof.South Florida Travel & Adventure Show attendees can look forward to hearing from a number of insightful keynote speakers including:● Award-winning creator, executive producer, New York Times best-selling author and host of renown food and travel documentary series Somebody Feed Phil, Phil Rosenthal.● Editorial Director of the Frommer’s Guides and Publisher of Frommers.com, Pauline Frommer, to discuss how to best navigate your 2026 travel excursions.● Travel expert and CBS News Travel Editor, Peter Greenberg, will share his latest tips on travel and how to make the most out of a visit to some of the top trending destinations.The Travel & Adventure Show is the perfect place to turn 2026 travel trends into travel plans! Starting with the southern hemisphere, South African Tourism will be featured at the first-ever South Florida show. From South Africa’s Western Cape to the remote, wild Elephant Coast, guests will have the opportunity to learn more about this enchanting country. With that in mind, Go Touch Down Travel & Tours will be at the show, specializing in a collection of small escorted South African tours including Safari and Cape Town adventures.The show will also welcome David McGuffin’s Exploring Europe, which gives people an opportunity to broaden their cultural mindset through engaging and exciting travel experiences in Europe. They arrange affordable small-group tours and offer free travel information for fun, enriching international travel.With FLL and MIA airports being an opportunity gateway for those traveling to the Caribbean, the exhibitor Celebrity Cruises and Caribbean Tourism Organization will be available to guests to help book and provide information on the beautiful islands throughout the Atlantic Ocean. Other exhibitors that will be making an appearance include Maine Office of Tourism, North Carolina Travel & Tourism & Tours and Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma, sponsor of the interactive green screen photo booth that will visually transport attendees to a selection of the reservation’s amazing travel locations.“South Florida represents everything we look for in a Travel & Adventure Show location - it's one of the world's premier travel hubs and a true gateway to the world,” said John Golicz, CEO of Unicomm, LLC, the producer of the Travel & Adventure Show Series. “With major cruise ports, international airports, and direct access to Caribbean adventures, South Florida travelers are some of the most engaged and enthusiastic in the country!”Sponsors not to miss include Mexican Caribbean, Celebrity Cruises, Visit Maine, Go Touch Down Travel & Tours, Caribbean Tourism Organization, The Official Booking Partner, AAA Travel, and the Official Country Partner of the South Florida Travel & Adventure Show, South Africa.For Calendar Listings:● What: America’s favorite travel show, the Travel & Adventure Show, will be hosted in South Florida, Feb. 28-Mar. 1, 2026 at the Greater Fort Lauderdale/Broward County Convention Center. This year’s show features keynote speakers such as Creator of Netflix food and travel documentary series Somebody Feed Phil, Phil Rosenthal; Editorial Director of the Frommer’s Guides and Publisher of Frommers.com, Pauline Frommer; CBS News Travel Expert Peter Greenberg; giveaways and major travel discounts; and the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma’s photo booth.● When: Saturday, Feb. 28, 10 am – 5 pm, and Sunday, Mar 1, 11 am – 4 pm.● Where: Greater Fort Lauderdale/Broward County Convention Center – 1950 Eisenhower Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316● How: Click here to purchase tickets . Early Bird tickets start at just $16 online and are $20 at the door and are free for children 16 years and younger. Additionally, as a thank you for their service, U.S. active-duty military and up to four members of their immediate family are provided FREE admission (must present U.S. active duty military ID at the “Buy Tickets” registration counter at the show to redeem).Media interested in attending should visit HERE to apply for press credentials.About Unicomm, LLC and the Travel & Adventure ShowThe Travel & Adventure Shows are the largest series of travel shows in the United States. For over 21 years and over 135 completed events, the Travel & Adventure Show has connected over 2.9 million travel enthusiasts, over 16,500 unique Travel Advisors and thousands of travel media with over 5,800 different exhibiting companies from around the world influencing over $7 billion in travel bookings.Unicomm, LLC is an independent business-to-business communications company specializing in originating and managing world-class trade shows and conferences. Unicomm's properties include the nation's largest and longest-running series of travel events, the Travel & Adventure Show in Seattle, South Florida, New York, Chicago, Phoenix, Los Angeles, Denver, San Francisco/Bay Area and Washington, D.C. Unicomm also produces industry-leading conferences including the annual American Traveler Trends Forum.

