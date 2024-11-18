IMAGINE Launches FREE Field Trip Days at TITANIC: THE EXHIBITION in Chicagoland at Westfield Old Orchard

Students on a reproduction of the Titanic's iconic bow Students looking at artifacts inside Titanic: The Exhibition Students visit Titanic: The Exhibition to kick off Free Field Trip Days

Imagine Exhibitions grants 1600 Chicago Public School students & teachers complimentary access to Titanic: The Exhibition with “Free Field Trip Days” program

We’re honored to donate tickets to these students and teachers. Our goal is to ignite curiosity and bring history to life, making learning accessible and engaging for youth in Chicago.” — Tom Zaller, President of Imagine

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Imagine, the producer of the acclaimed Titanic: The Exhibition , is thrilled to announce the launch of its “Free Field Trip Days” program, which will welcome over 1600 students from select Chicago Public Schools to experience the rich, immersive journey of Titanic’s history at Westfield Old Orchard. The event coincides with a recent extension of the exhibition through January 5th, 2025. To date, over 150,000 guests have visited the exhibition from over 50 states and 30 countries.Officially starting November 14, participating students will embark on a remarkable educational experience where they will walk through the history of the Titanic, view compelling artifacts, and engage with passenger stories and ship re-creations brought to life by the exhibit. As a highlight, students will have the unique opportunity to meet Mark Lach, the exhibition’s creative director and Titanic explorer who participated in the last artifact recovery dive, and Jay Bonansinga, author of The Sinking of the Eastland, who will lend additional historical context through his involvement in the Eastland Disaster gallery.“We’re honored to donate tickets to these students and teachers as the exhibition is such an enriching and inspiring experience,” said Tom Zaller, President of Imagine. “Our goal is to ignite curiosity and bring history to life, making learning accessible and engaging for youth in Chicago.”Titanic: The Exhibition, which has been extended through January 5th, 2025, continues to captivate audiences with its immersive displays, unique artifacts, and powerful storytelling. In addition to Free Field Trip Days, Imagine will host a holiday event series, Titanic Revelry: An Irish Christmas on Titanic, a celebration of Irish music, food, and traditions reminiscent of Titanic’s third-class passengers. Tickets for this and other events are available at www.thetitanicexhibition.com . In addition to the complimentary tickets provided through Free Field Trip Days, school groups from all areas are welcome to experience the exhibition by purchasing group tickets through Group Tix and Tours at (312) 423-6612 or by email at tami@grouptixandtours.comAbout Titanic: The ExhibitionTitanic: The Exhibition is an interactive exhibition that tells the chronological and dramatic tale of the design, creation, launch, maiden voyage, and tragedy of the largest and most luxurious ship in the world at that time. Guests will admire hundreds of artifacts that encompass items that survived the sinking of the Titanic and her sister ships, as well as props and recreations of the costumes from the beloved James Cameron 1997 blockbuster film Titanic. Set inside fully immersive re-creations of the ship's interior, the artifacts help navigate guests through Titanic's timeline from sinking to underwater discovery.Once “aboard,” visitors will receive a boarding pass corresponding with a passenger on the ship – allowing each guest to follow an individual passenger's story as they explore the first, second, and third class galleries with their corresponding artifacts. The stories of love and loss culminate in the final galleries, showcasing personal effects and individual anecdotes surrounding a tribute wall where each passenger’s fate is revealed.Music from the era plays throughout the exhibit as patrons examine incredibly detailed recreations of the ship's interiors, including a two-story full-scale recreation of the ship’s famous Grand Staircase, the first class hallway and millionaire's suite, the third class hallway and cabin, the boiler room, and the ship exterior promenade deck complete with a starry night sky.The Discovery Gallery, dedicated to the discovery and research of the Titanic’s wreckage site, features a raised glass floor, simulating the impression of walking along the ocean floor. Broken china in the sand allows visitors to experience some of what discovery teams saw during dives to the Titanic site.The exhibition also includes a striking and informative film that provides an in-depth look at the most recent forensic research related to the collision, breakup, and sinking of the Titanic, and award-winning underwater photography of the Titanic lines the walls of the Discovery Gallery in a stunning display of the ship’s current state on the seafloor.Exhibition Details:Extension Dates: On sale now through January 5th, 2025.Location: Westfield Old Orchard, 4963 Old Orchard Road, Skokie, ILTickets: General tickets, gift cards, and special event tickets may be purchased online. Guests are encouraged to book in advance due to popular demand. For more information, to purchase tickets, and to explore the world of Titanic: The Exhibition, please visit the exhibition's website at https://www.titanicexhibition.com ABOUT IMAGINEImagine (formerly known as Imagine Exhibitions) is a global leader in immersive storytelling and experiential design, specializing in the development of world-class exhibitions and attractions for museums, studios, IPs,brands, and leisure destinations worldwide. Through its four core services — Exhibitions, Studio, Retail, and Operations — Imagine creates visitor experiences that entertain, educate, and inspire.Imagine’s Exhibitions division creates, tours, and operates award-winning traveling experiences like Harry Potter: The Exhibition and Downton Abbey: The Exhibition, captivating audiences and driving attendance worldwide. Its Studio plans, designs, and produces both traveling and permanent experiences, offering comprehensive creative services for clients seeking unique, story-driven experiences. The Retail division enhances guest engagement and drives revenue through bespoke product development, store design, and operations, while the Operations team provides extensive consulting, marketing, and operational support,ensuring the seamless and profitable management of visitor experiences across various venues.Imagine is currently producing, presenting or operating more than 40 unique experiences around the globe, spanning museums, science centers, zoos, botanical gardens, integrated resorts, and non-traditional venues. For more information, visit www.theimagineteam.com or follow Imagine on Facebook.

