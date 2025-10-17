SGS Becomes Key EcoVadis Global Consulting Partner to Advance ESG Ratings and Performance

GENEVA, UNITED KINGDOM, October 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SGS, the world’s leading testing, inspection and certification company, is proud to be designated as a key global consulting partner of EcoVadis, the world standard for resilient, sustainable supply chains.Becoming an Accredited Core Consulting Partner allows SGS to significantly expand upon an established local collaboration, now elevated to a global scale to help organizations complete sustainability assessments, review scores and improve ESG, ethics and sustainable procurement practices.With over 30 years of sustainability leadership, SGS leverages its global network of IMPACT NOW for sustainability experts to help companies navigate the EcoVadis rating methodology. As a globally approved partner, SGS offers tailored training, strategic advisory and operational support to enhance ESG practices and drive measurable impact.Neil Willings, Global Head of Sustainability and Supply Chain at SGS, said: “We are thrilled to launch this key partnership that not only reflects our ESG engagement, including seven consecutive years of EcoVadis Gold Rating, but also legitimizes the support we offer our clients to achieve similar goals.“Our global network of experts is ready to support companies on their EcoVadis journey, helping them translate ESG ambitions into tangible results.”The SGS-EcoVadis partnership will empower organizations to:• Enhance the visibility and credibility of their sustainability efforts• Meet growing stakeholder and client expectations• Identify areas for improvement and mitigate ESG-related risks• Strengthen brand reputation and trust• Differentiate from competitors• Access sustainable financingAnnette Gevaert, SVP Alliances and Strategic Initiatives at EcoVadis, added: “Accredited Consulting Partners are carefully selected based on their experience and expertise, and must complete rigorous training on EcoVadis’ methodology and assessment process through the EcoVadis Academy.“To qualify, partners must demonstrate a deep understanding of local environmental, ethical and human rights regulations and issues, and have completed the EcoVadis assessment for their own business.”This expanded global agreement builds upon that foundation, offering a comprehensive approach to ESG performance improvement and enabling SGS to support clients across all industries, starting with 10 key countries across Asia, North America and Europe.More than 150,000 organizations across 250 industries have been rated by EcoVadis. For more information and to join them, visit www.sgs.com or email hk.ba@sgs.com.About EcoVadisEcoVadis is a purpose-driven company dedicated to embedding sustainability intelligence into every business decision worldwide. In 2024, EcoVadis acquired Ulula, a leading worker voice platform that strengthens its capabilities in supporting human rights due diligence. With global, trusted and actionable ratings, businesses of all sizes rely on EcoVadis’ detailed insights to comply with ESG regulations, reduce GHG emissions, and improve the sustainability performance of their business and value chain across 250 industries in 185 countries. Leaders like Johnson & Johnson, L’Oréal, Unilever, Bridgestone, BASF and JPMorgan are among 150,000+ businesses that use EcoVadis ratings, risk, and carbon management tools and e-learning platform to accelerate their journey toward resilience, sustainable growth and positive impact worldwide.Learn more on ecovadis.com , X or LinkedIn.About SGSSGS is the world’s leading Testing, Inspection and Certification company. We operate a network of over 2,500 laboratories and business facilities across 115 countries, supported by a team of 99,500 dedicated professionals. With over 145 years of service excellence, we combine the precision and accuracy that define Swiss companies to help organizations achieve the highest standards of quality, compliance and sustainability.Our brand promise – when you need to be sure – underscores our commitment to trust, integrity and reliability, enabling businesses to thrive with confidence. We proudly deliver our expert services through the SGS name and trusted specialized brands, including Brightsight, Bluesign, Maine Pointe and Nutrasource.SGS is publicly traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the ticker symbol SGSN (ISIN CH1256740924, Reuters SGSN.S, Bloomberg SGSN:SW).

