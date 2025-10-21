Electric Vehicle Maintenance Market CAGR to be at 12.0% from 2025 to 2029 | $23.79 Billion Industry Revenue by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Electric Vehicle Maintenance Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Electric Vehicle Maintenance Market?

The size of the electric vehicle maintenance market has seen significant expansion in the past few years. There is a projected growth from $13.41 billion in 2024 to $15.14 billion in 2025, displaying a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.9%. The previous growth can be directly linked to factors such as government incentives and regulations, rising consciousness about the environment, advancements in the charging infrastructure, integration of new technology, ownership costs, and changes within the automotive industry.

Explosive advancement in the electric vehicle maintenance market is projected over the coming years, with expectations to escalate to $23.79 billion by 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 12.0%. Key drivers of this expected growth during the forecasted period are the proliferation of electric vehicles, heightened understanding of EV's advantages, strategic partnerships, efficient battery operation and management, and customer enlightenment and education. Emerging trends within this period point towards a rise in the adoption of predictive maintenance, the expansion of EV-exclusive service centers, the proliferation of software and apps tailored for maintenance management, increased collaboration between car manufacturers and service entities, and a heightened emphasis on affordable maintenance strategies.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Electric Vehicle Maintenance Market?

The rise in electric vehicle sales is anticipated to stimulate the advancement of the electric vehicle maintenance industry. Electric Vehicles (EVs), entirely or partly powered by electricity and using electric motors and batteries instead of traditional internal combustion engines, have seen an increase in sales. This can be attributed to factors such as heightened environmental consciousness, government incentives, and EV technology breakthroughs. Regular maintenance of electric vehicles is essential for the best performance and longevity of critical components like battery management, electric motors, and charging systems, which play a vital role in sustainable transportation. For instance, as stated by the France-based autonomous intergovernmental organization, the Internal Energy Agency, over 2.3 million electric vehicles were purchased in the first quarter of 2023. This marked a 25% increase compared to the same timeframe in 2022. By 2023's end, the total sales are projected to hit 14 million, a year-on-year surge of 35%, with the growth pace picking up in the latter half of the year. Thus, the surge in electric vehicle sales is one of the main contributors to the expansion of the electric vehicle maintenance industry.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Electric Vehicle Maintenance Market?

Major players in the Electric Vehicle Maintenance include:

• Volkswagen AG

• Toyota Motor Corporation

• Ford Motor Company

• Mercedes-Benz

• BMW Group

• Honda Motor Co. Ltd.

• Tesla Inc.

• Nissan Motor Corporation

• BYD Auto Co. Ltd.

• The Volvo Group

What Are The Top Trends In The Electric Vehicle Maintenance Industry?

Key players in the electric vehicle maintenance market, such as Qmerit, are prioritizing the creation of innovative services like EV charging maintenance to improve the efficiency and reliability of EV infrastructure. Such services cover the inspection, maintenance, and repair of EV charging infrastructure, assuring dependable functionality and peak performance. For example, in March 2024, US-based Qmerit introduced a new service encompassing warranty support and maintenance for EV charging, in a bid to counter concern over the reliability of public charging infrastructure–a hindrance to wider EV uptake. The fresh introduction includes services like on-demand repairs, preventive and predictive maintenance, warranty support, and inclusive coverage, with all equipment parts under the purview of Qmerit. Their technology platform can be integrated with existing customer management systems or work orders, providing access to their nationwide network of certified electricians and technicians.

What Segments Are Covered In The Electric Vehicle Maintenance Market Report?

The electric vehicle maintenance market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Electric Vehicle Type: Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV), Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEV), Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV), Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles (FCEV)

2) By Component Type: Mechanical, Electrical, Other Components

3) By Vehicle Type: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles

Subsegments:

1) By Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV): Battery Maintenance And Repair, Electric Motor Maintenance, Power Electronics Servicing (Inverters, Controllers), Charging System Maintenance, Thermal Management Systems (Cooling/Heating Systems)

2) By Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEV): Hybrid Battery Maintenance (Both Electric And Internal Combustion Systems), Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) Servicing, Electric Motor And Powertrain Repair, Regenerative Braking System Maintenance, Transmission System Servicing

3) By Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV): Battery Maintenance (Charging, Capacity Check), Maintenance Of Dual Powertrains (Electric And ICE), Power Electronics And Electrical System Servicing, Hybrid System Diagnostics, Charging Port And Cable Maintenance

4) By Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles (FCEV): Fuel Cell Stack Maintenance, Hydrogen Tank Inspection And Repair, Electric Motor And Drivetrain Maintenance, Battery Servicing (If Used As A Secondary Power Source), Power Control Unit And Fuel Cell Management System Diagnostics

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Electric Vehicle Maintenance Market?

In 2024, the electric vehicle maintenance market was dominated by the Asia-Pacific region. Europe is anticipated to experience the quickest growth during the projected period. The market report encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

