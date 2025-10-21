2025 MUSE Hotel Awards Recognizes Global Category Winners in Hospitality and Design for Season 2

2025 MUSE Hotel Awards S2 Full Results Announced 2026 MUSE Hotel Awards Call for Entries 2025 S2 MUSE Hotel of the Year: Waldorf Astoria Kuwait

The 2025 MUSE Hotel Awards has officially announced the complete list of hospitality and design winners for Season 2.

This award is a mark of success. Behind every winning hotel here is a team that kept moving forward when the pressure was highest. That’s what we’re really recognizing tonight.” — Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of IAA

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2025 MUSE Hotel Awards has officially announced the complete list of hospitality and design winners for Season 2, celebrating exceptional achievements across architecture, guest experience and design. With entries received from over 30 countries including the United States, Sweden, United Arab Emirates, China, Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, Saudi Arabia, and more, this season’s hotels reflect premium levels of quality in the hospitality industry that deliver sophisticated experiences.

Winners were awarded through a blind judging process by an international panel of industry professionals, including Mark Turner (United Kingdom), Alice Li (United States), Tiago do Vale (Portugal), Katia Levit (Turkey), Christina Kuo (Canada), Pal Pang (United Kingdom), and many others. Among the hundreds of outstanding submissions received, Waldorf Astoria Kuwait was awarded the title of Category Winner of the Year, the highest possible honor in MUSE.

Featured Winners of Season 2

A selection of additional winners was also featured for their exceptional services and distinctive qualities. These results represent a global benchmark in excellence, reflecting the award’s ongoing focus on quality across all areas hospitality. These top honors include: UMUSIC HOTEL MADRID, Marriott Omaha Downtown Capitol District, Makkah Hotel & Towers, The Steam Hotel, INSPACE INTERIOR DESIGN, Moya Design Partners, as well as collaborative entries submitted by the design firms behind each hotel, including YOTEL Tokyo Ginza, Conrad Singapore Orchard, Anantara Zanzibar Resorts and Residences, Calya Provenza, and more.

More information on the winners and their entries is available at: https://musehotelawards.com/.

“In 2025, the MUSE Hotel Awards progresses the recognition of guest-centered detail that defines exceptional hospitality, as well as global design quality,” said Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of the International Awards Associate (IAA). “This award is a mark of success. Behind every winning hotel here is a team that kept moving forward when the pressure was highest. That’s what we’re really recognizing tonight, in the details most people overlook.”

Entries Now Open for the 2026 MUSE Hotel Awards

As the program continues to grow in global relevance, it invites participation from across the hospitality industry — from hoteliers, developers, interior designers, architects, to hospitality professionals. With new hotels emerging across markets and regions, the award aims to celebrate greater excellence worldwide, with entries being accepted through the following periods:

Early Bird Deadline – November 13, 2025

Final Extension Deadline – February 26, 2026

Results Announcement – April 10, 2026

About MUSE Hotel Awards

The MUSE Hotel Awards is a world-leading and prestigious competition that honors and celebrates the very best and industry-leading hotels in hotel and hospitality design, as well as state-of-the-art services, that continue to push the boundaries of global hospitality.

About International Awards Associate (IAA)

Established in 2015, the International Awards Associate (IAA) is a global organization dedicated to recognizing professional excellence and outstanding achievements in various industries. As the organizer of a wide range of prestigious award programs such as the MUSE Creative Awards, MUSE Design Awards, Vega Digital Awards, NYX Awards, NYX Game Awards, TITAN Business Awards, TITAN Innovation Awards, London Design Awards, NY Product Design Awards, French Design Awards, Noble Business Awards, and many more, IAA aims to honor, promote and encourage professional excellence, from industry to industry, internationally and domestically, through award platforms that are industry-appropriate.

