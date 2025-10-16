Season 2 of the 2025 MUSE Creative and Design Awards Crowns its Winners

2025 MUSE Creative Awards S2 Full Results Announced 2025 MUSE Design Awards S2 Full Results Announced 2026 MUSE Creative Awards Calling for Entries 2026 MUSE Design Awards Calling for Entries

The 2025 MUSE Creative and Design Awards, organized by the International Awards Associate (IAA), have officially announced its Season 2 results.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2025 MUSE Creative Awards and MUSE Design Awards, organized by the International Awards Associate (IAA), have officially announced its Season 2 results, marking the second chapter of this year’s global competition while celebrating the program’s 10th anniversary milestone. From more than 13,000 submissions, this season’s winners embody innovation, craft, and influence across the creative and design industries.

With Season 2, the MUSE Creative and Design Awards not only builds on its momentum but also expands the stage for creative and design excellence, offering a platform where both renowned names and emerging voices find equal footing. This chapter highlights how today’s work continues to set new standards, while shaping a legacy that inspires future generations.

Grand Jury Panel

The jury, consisting of over 100 distinguished professionals from 30 countries, brought together diverse expertise to ensure a fair and thorough assessment of the entries. All evaluations were conducted under a blind judging system, ensuring fairness and impartiality. Esteemed jurors included Jeremy Smith, Design Director and Lecturer at Irving Smith Architects; Florian Seidl, Design Manager at Lavazza; Xiyao Wang, Associate Principal at KOHN PEDERSEN FOX ASSOCIATES PC; Tiago Russo, CEO & Founder of Craft Design; Edward Cheung, Creative Director of Dentsu Creative; Fizza Shah, Executive Creative Director of Grey Pakistan; Min Lu, Marketing Manager at Meta; Ahmed Alsagheer, Motion Designer/Art Director at Asharq Business with Bloomberg; among others.

Participation of International Brands

This season welcomed entries from celebrated brands and agencies such as Architectural Design & Research Institute of Tsinghua University Co., LTD., LWK+PARTNERS, MGM Grand Paradise, Geely Auto mobile Holding (Shanghai) Co., Ltd, Nara Dorneles Arquitetura, MINISO, MUJI, Fire Without Smoke, SearchDigital, Hilton, Pure Perfection GmbH, Ragdoll, Warners Bros. Discovery - Courageous Studios, Stage3 Agency, Northwell Health, and ROSHN Group. Notable client projects featured work for The Standard Hotels / Invictus Developments, Moscow Aviation Institute (MAI)., Colgate-Palmolive, Lacoste, Funcom, L'ORÉAL Deutschland GmbH, DHL Express, Toyota USA, The Coca-Cola Co. (Sprite), and JBL, highlighting MUSE’s role as a stage for projects that resonate worldwide.

2025 MUSE Design Awards Unveil Design of the Year Winners

With the season drawing to an end, the “Design of the Year” title is awarded to the entries that rose above all others. These top-ranked winners embody mastery, vision, and the very best of what the design world has to offer:

1. Architectural Design of the Year

• Yohoo Museum by Aedas (Season 1)

• HOTEL FRANCISCANA VIGNETTE COLLECTION IHG | VALLADOLID by DNA BARCELONA ARCHITECTS, Mexico (Season 2)

2. Interior Design of the Year

• Dongguan Songshan Lake Zhongshuge bookstore, Dongguan by Eternal Architectural Design, China (Season 1)

• World's 1st Immersive IP Flagship Store MINISO LAND Shanghai by MINISO, China (Season 2)

3. Product Design of the Year

• Bipedal humanoid robot by Taizhou Shangpin Jingzhi Industrial Design Co., Ltd., China (Season 1)

• LOOI Robot by TangibleFuture Co., Ltd., China (Season 2)

4. Packaging Design of the Year

• Moutai Cultural Tourism Mid-Autumn Telescope Gift Box by SHENZHEN BAIXINGLONG CREATIVE PACKAGING CO., LTD, China (Season 1)

• Taorhe Centennial Commemorative Wine by Shenzhen Yinli Originality Co., Ltd., China (Season 2)

5. Transportation Design of the Year

• DREAM by VOYAH AUTOMOBILE TECHNOLOGY COMPANY, China (Season 1)

• MAZDA EZ-60 by Changan Mazda Automobile. Co., Ltd., (Season 2)

6. Lighting Design of the Year

• 2024 Hua Chenyu Mars concert by ANH DESIGN COMPANY (Season 1)

7. Landscape Design of the Year

• PHOENIX MASION by Shenzhen Bolesong Landscape Planning Design Co., Ltd, China (Season 1)

• Haerbin Huilong Group·PEAK ONE by Shanghai Shuishi Landscape Design Co.,Ltd, China (Season 2)

8. Conceptual Design of the Year

• CYNDI WANG [Sugar High2.0] Tour concert by REALIVE (Season 1)

To view the full list of 2025 Season 2 MUSE winners, please visit https://museaward.com/ or https://design.museaward.com/.

“Congratulations to all the winners this season,” said Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of IAA. “As we commemorate a decade of the MUSE Awards, these achievements stand as proof of the dedication and brilliance that continue to inspire industries and audiences worldwide. Each winning entry is more than exceptional work—it is part of the ongoing dialogue that defines creativity and design today.”

About MUSE Creative and Design Awards

The MUSE Creative and Design Awards celebrate excellence in creativity and design across diverse industries. MUSE honors innovative projects that push boundaries, set new standards, and inspire audiences worldwide. By providing a global platform, the MUSE Awards recognize exceptional talent and groundbreaking ideas that shape the future of creativity and design.

About International Awards Associate (IAA)

Established in 2015, the International Awards Associate (IAA) is a global organization dedicated to recognizing professional excellence and outstanding achievements in various industries. As the organizer of a wide range of prestigious award programs such as the MUSE Creative Awards, MUSE Design Awards, Vega Digital Awards, NYX Awards, NYX Game Awards, TITAN Business Awards, TITAN Innovation Awards, TITAN Property Awards, London Design Awards, NY Product Design Awards, French Design Awards, Noble Business Awards and many more, IAA aims to honor, promote, and encourage professional excellence, from industry to industry, internationally and domestically, through award platforms that are industry-appropriate.

