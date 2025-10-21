Smart Labelling In Logistics Market Anticipated to Grow at 5.7% CAGR Through 2029: Industry Report

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Smart Labelling In Logistics Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Big Is The Smart Labelling In Logistics Market In 2025?

The market size for smart labelling in logistics has been experiencing robust growth in the past few years. The market is expected to rise from $6.74 billion in 2024 to $7.1 billion in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4%. This historical surge is due to several factors, such as the increased demand for adherence to traceability and safety laws, the growing complexity in supply chains demanding sophisticated labelling solutions, the uptake of automated systems for precise and effective labelling, the rise in consumer demand for transparent product details, the growth of global commerce requiring standardised and trustworthy labelling systems, and initiatives to cut down operational expenses leading to enhancements in labelling efficiency.

The market for smart labels in logistics is predicted to witness considerable expansion in the upcoming years. The market is expected to culminate at $8.86 billion by 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%. Factors stimulating growth in the projected period include advancements in smart labeling through real-time tracking via the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, sustainable efforts, the application of blockchain technology, and personalization trends. The anticipated period is expected to be shaped by emerging trends such as the integration of IoT, AI and machine learning, bespoke labeling, advanced analytical techniques, and augmented reality (AR).

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Smart Labelling In Logistics Market?

The growth of the smart labelling in logistics market is predicted to be boosted by an increase in Internet of Things (IoT) integration. IoT integration involves amalgamating and synchronizing IoT devices and systems to facilitate automation and smooth data transmission. This rising integration is driven by numerous factors, including technological advancements, enhanced connectivity, affordable prices of IoT devices, and a surge in demand for smart solutions in various sectors. Smart labels in logistical operations facilitate IoT integration by proactively providing data and continuously ensuring connection for the tracing, monitoring, and administration of goods throughout the supply chain. In September 2022, Ericsson, a telecommunications firm based in Sweden, showcased in a report that global IoT connections had hit 13.2 billion in 2022 and were projected to expand by 18% to around 34.7 billion by 2028. Hence, the upswing in Internet of Things (IoT) integration will be a key driver of growth in the smart labelling in logistics market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Smart Labelling In Logistics Industry?

Major players in the Smart Labelling In Logistics include:

• Oracle Corporation

• Honeywell International Inc.

• 3M Company

• NXP Semiconductors N.V.

• Avery Dennison Corporation

• Zebra Technologies Corporation

• CCL Industries Inc.

• Toshiba Tec Corporation

• Cognex Corporation

• Sato Holdings Corporation

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Smart Labelling In Logistics Market In The Future?

Leading companies in the smart labels in logistics domain are honing in on creating sophisticated solutions like unified visibility platform-based labeling to augment accuracy and efficiency in the supply chain. This kind of labeling system provides a single, consolidated interface that assimilates and delivers extensive real-time goods tracking and management across the supply chain. For example, Roambee Corporation, an eminent US firm providing supply chain visibility and intelligence, in May 2024, introduced a 5G GPS smart label complemented with a peel-and-ship design, having dimensions of 4x6 inches. The advanced label employs 5G technology, GPS, and sensors which are calibrated by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), to keep an eye on environmental factors like temperature, humidity, shock, and light, thereby providing top-notch real-time visibility for shipments. Working in a similar way to a barcode, it allows the user to conveniently scan the label for shipment data, eliminating the need for intricate infrastructure such as printers. This smart label flows effortlessly into Roambee's unified visibility platform, offering precise insights related to the estimated arrival time (ETA), shipment quality, and security, spanning the whole supply chain.

What Segments Are Covered In The Smart Labelling In Logistics Market Report?

The smart labelling in logisticsmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Labels, Near Field Communication (NFC) Labels, Electronic Shelf Labels (ESL), Other Products

2) By Component: Hardware, Software, Services

3) By Deployment Type: Cloud-Based, On-Premises

4) By Company Size: Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises

5) By Application: Inventory Management, Asset Tracking, Parcel Tracking And Delivery, Cold Chain Monitoring, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Labels: Passive RFID Labels, Active RFID Labels, Semi-Passive RFID Labels, High-Frequency RFID Labels (HF), Ultra-High Frequency RFID Labels (UHF)

2) By Near Field Communication (NFC) Labels: NFC Stickers, NFC Tags, NFC-Enabled Smart Labels, NFC Interactive Labels

3) By Electronic Shelf Labels (ESL): E-Paper ESL, LED-based ESL, Full-Color ESL, Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE)-Enabled ESL

4) By Other Products: Smart QR Code Labels, Smart Barcode Labels, Augmented Reality (AR) Labels, Wireless Temperature Monitoring Labels, Digital Price Tags

View the full smart labelling in logistics market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/smart-labelling-in-logistics-global-market-report

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Smart Labelling In Logistics Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America held the leading position in the smart labelling in logistics market. The study on this market spans regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

