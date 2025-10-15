Cloud Landmark by Jian Zhang Wins Gold in A' Interior Design Awards

Cloud Landmark

COMO, CO, ITALY, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected recognition in the field of interior design, has announced Jian Zhang 's "Cloud Landmark" as the recipient of the Golden A' Design Award in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category. This prestigious accolade highlights the exceptional design and innovation demonstrated by Jian Zhang's work, positioning it as a benchmark for excellence within the industry.Cloud Landmark's award-winning design holds significant relevance for the interior design industry and its stakeholders. By seamlessly integrating the shared aesthetics of Hangzhou and Paris, the design showcases a refined approach that resonates with current trends and aspirations. The innovative use of natural light, shadow play, and cost-effective materials demonstrates practical solutions that align with industry standards while pushing the boundaries of creativity.The design of Cloud Landmark stands out through its unique features, including a 16-column skylit atrium that serves as a captivating centerpiece. The central Eight Immortals table and giant white camellia add cultural elements that enhance the overall aesthetic. Jian Zhang's team skillfully utilized common materials like marble, wood veneers, and stone-textured paint to create an elegant impression within a tight 28-day construction timeline, showcasing their ability to deliver impactful design under constraints.This recognition from the A' Interior Design Awards serves as a testament to Jian Zhang's design prowess and is expected to inspire future projects within their portfolio. The accolade motivates the team to continue pushing the boundaries of design, exploring innovative solutions, and delivering exceptional spaces that elevate the user experience. Cloud Landmark's success sets a new standard for the brand and encourages further exploration of cultural integration and cost-effective elegance in their upcoming endeavors.Cloud Landmark was designed by Chief Designer Jian Zhang, who led the project to its successful completion.Interested parties may learn more at:About Jian ZhangJian Zhang is a talented interior designer from China, known for his ability to create elegant and refined spaces that seamlessly blend cultural elements. With a keen eye for detail and a mastery of materials, Jian Zhang consistently delivers designs that captivate and inspire. His work on Cloud Landmark showcases his expertise in crafting immersive environments that leave a lasting impression.About Dejoy International ArchitectsDejoy International Architects (DIA) is a global design firm founded by designers from China and Germany. With design and consultant teams in Shenzhen, Shanghai, and Herford, DIA specializes in creating exceptional spaces for premium hotels, offices, residences, clubs, and commercial properties. The firm has established long-term partnerships with renowned clients such as CRland, OCT, Sunac, Merchants, and Ronshine. DIA's portfolio includes masterpieces in top cities, such as Shanghai Suhe Creek, Beijing Dongzhimen 8, Sunac Beijing One Sino Park, Shenzhen Swan Fort, and Shenzhen The Twin Towers. The Golden A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition granted to designs that exhibit exceptional innovation, skill, and impact within the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics. The A' Design Award is an international and juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior design since 2008.

