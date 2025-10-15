Hug Me by Zipeng Zhou Wins Prestigious Gold A' Design Award in Furniture Design Category

Hug Me

Zipeng Zhou's Innovative Hug Me Chair Recognized for Excellence in Furniture Design by Esteemed A' Design Award Jury

COMO, CO, ITALY, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected and prestigious international design competition, has announced Zipeng Zhou 's innovative Hug Me chair as the Gold winner in the Furniture Design category. This remarkable achievement highlights the exceptional design and craftsmanship of the Hug Me chair, solidifying its position as a standout piece within the competitive furniture industry.The Gold A' Furniture Design Award is a testament to the relevance and impact of Zipeng Zhou's design in addressing current trends and needs within the furniture market. The Hug Me chair's unique combination of ergonomic comfort, aesthetic appeal, and eco-friendly materials aligns perfectly with the evolving demands of modern consumers, setting a new standard for furniture design excellence.Inspired by the warm embrace of a hug, the Hug Me chair features naturally extending arms that symbolize affection and love. The sturdy base design highlights the product's solid quality and heritage, while the integrated molding structure with a built-in metal framework and slow-rebound molded foam ensures both stability and comfort. The chair's lotus leaf bionic technology renders the fabric water and stain-resistant, facilitating easy maintenance.This prestigious recognition from the A' Design Award serves as a catalyst for Zipeng Zhou and Steel-Land to continue pushing the boundaries of furniture design. The Hug Me chair's success is expected to inspire future projects that prioritize innovation, functionality, and user-centric design, ultimately contributing to the advancement of the furniture industry as a whole.Hug Me was designed by Zhou Zipeng, the talented furniture designer behind this award-winning creation.Interested parties may learn more about the Hug Me chair and its designer at:About Zipeng ZhouAs a furniture designer, Zipeng Zhou is fascinated by the relationship between people and space, as well as the balance between function and aesthetics. Each piece of furniture is an art form, an extension of the atmosphere of a space and the lifestyle it represents. Zipeng Zhou is passionate about creating designs that are both comfortable and visually striking, achieved through a deep study of materials, proportions, and structure. Based in China, Zipeng Zhou believes that great furniture design can break traditional boundaries, becoming an indispensable fusion of art and function in people's daily lives.About Steel-LandFounded in 1993, Steel-Land is a leading brand in China's home furnishings industry. Specializing in the research, design, development, production, sales, and service of comprehensive home solutions, the company is dedicated to providing stylish, comfortable, safe, eco-friendly, and user-centered home products and professional home space solutions for families worldwide. With over a thousand branded stores globally, Steel-Land's products are sold in more than 160 countries and regions, empowering modern living and promoting a stylish and joyful lifestyle.About Golden A' Design AwardThe Gold A' Design Award is a significant achievement granted to designs that exhibit a high level of innovation and make a substantial impact on their intended audience. Winners of this prestigious award are recognized for their visionary approach, exceptional skill, and ability to surpass expectations in art, science, design, and technology. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics, ensuring that only the most deserving designs receive this esteemed recognition.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior products and projects across all industries since 2008. With a philanthropic mission to enhance society through the power of good design, the A' Design Award motivates designers and brands to develop innovative solutions that positively impact the global community. By showcasing these pioneering designs on an international stage and celebrating the creative minds behind them, the A' Design Award drives forward the cycle of inspiration and advancement, ultimately contributing to a better world.Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates and take part with their projects at: https://furnituredesignaward.net

