Pu Tang by Yunhai Zhao Wins Gold in A' Interior Design Awards

Yunhai Zhao's Innovative Restaurant Design Honored with Esteemed A' Design Award in Interior Space and Exhibition Design Category

COMO, CO, ITALY, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected recognition in the field of interior design, has announced Pu Tang, a restaurant design by Yunhai Zhao , as a Gold winner in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category. This prestigious accolade highlights the exceptional creativity, innovation, and impact of Zhao's design within the competitive interior design industry.Pu Tang's Gold A' Design Award serves as a testament to its relevance and value in the Interior industry. The design aligns with current trends and needs, advancing industry standards and practices through its innovative approach. Pu Tang offers practical benefits for users, the industry, and stakeholders, showcasing the transformative power of well-executed interior design.Yunhai Zhao's award-winning design stands out for its unique features and meticulous attention to detail. The central floor slab was removed during renovations, creating an inner courtyard that allows for plant growth and increased natural lighting. This innovative use of space, combined with the integration of natural elements like ecological stones, water features, moss, and fern, results in a harmonious blend of artificial and natural landscapes. The design's flexibility and depth are enhanced by the changes in spatial scale and the seamless integration of multiple spaces.The recognition bestowed upon Pu Tang by the A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award is expected to have far-reaching implications for Yunhai Zhao and their future projects. This accolade serves as motivation for the design team to continue pushing boundaries, fostering innovation, and striving for excellence in their field. The award also highlights the potential for Pu Tang to influence industry standards and inspire future trends in interior design.Pu Tang was brought to life by the visionary designer Yunhai Zhao, who skillfully incorporated sustainable landscape design, natural marble, and wood paneling to create a captivating and eco-friendly space.About Yunhai ZhaoCloud Ocean Design Co., Ltd, established in Nanjing, China in 2016, is a design firm that draws inspiration from the city's rich cultural heritage. With a diverse portfolio encompassing dining spaces, commercial spaces, office spaces, and real estate projects, the company's core design team brings together professionals with varied educational backgrounds and extensive practical experience. This multidisciplinary approach allows them to provide comprehensive design services, from building and interior design to overall planning, plane, and product design.About Golden A' Design AwardThe Golden A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition granted to designs that exhibit an exceptional level of innovation and significantly impact their target audience. These award-winning designs are characterized by their forward-thinking approach and the remarkable skill of their creators. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an influential and expert jury panel comprising design professionals, interior industry experts, journalists, and academics. The Golden A' Design Award celebrates designs that push boundaries, inspire future generations, and contribute to the advancement of art, science, design, and technology.About A' Design AwardThe A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award is a distinguished international competition that recognizes and promotes excellence in interior design. With a diverse range of participants, including visionary designers, leading agencies, innovative companies, and influential brands, the award provides a platform to showcase creativity and gain global recognition. The A' Design Award, now in its 17th year, is driven by a philanthropic mission to enhance society through the power of good design. By honoring remarkable achievements and showcasing pioneering designs on an international stage, the award inspires a global appreciation for the principles of good design, fostering a cycle of inspiration and advancement.Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://interior-awards.com

