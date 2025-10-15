Flora by Ian Wallace Wins Gold in A' Packaging Design Awards

Flora

Artisanal Chilean Gin Brand Recognized for Exceptional Label Design Inspired by Diverse Landscapes

COMO, CO, ITALY, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of packaging design, has announced Flora by Ian Wallace as the recipient of the prestigious Golden A' Design Award in the Packaging Design category. This distinguished honor celebrates the outstanding artistry and innovation behind the Flora gin label, which masterfully captures the essence of Chile's diverse natural landscapes.The Golden A' Design Award for Packaging Design recognizes designs that exemplify excellence in innovation, sustainability, functionality, aesthetics, and brand identity. Flora's award-winning label design showcases the power of packaging to connect with consumers on a deeper level, evoking a sense of place and storytelling through its vivid visual journey across Chile's contrasting regions.Inspired by the rugged beauty of northern and southern Chile, the Flora label design artfully blends the warm hues of desert sunrises with the cool tones of Patagonian skies. The intricate details, achieved through a special die-cutting process and subtle embossing, create a tactile experience that enhances the visual narrative. The use of textured martele paper and elegant gold foil elevates the label's sophistication, reflecting the premium nature of the artisanal gin within.This prestigious recognition from the A' Design Award not only celebrates the creativity and skill behind the Flora label but also underscores the importance of packaging design in the highly competitive spirits industry. As consumers increasingly seek out products that offer unique experiences and compelling stories, the Flora label serves as a testament to the power of design to captivate and engage.Flora was designed by Ian Wallace, a freelance graphic designer specializing in branding and packaging for the food and beverage industry. Wallace's extensive experience and innovative approach have earned him multiple international design awards and recognitions throughout his career.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning Flora gin label design at:About Ian WallaceIan Wallace is a graphic designer specialized in branding and packaging for the food and beverage industry, including both alcoholic and non-alcoholic products. His practice extends across Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and the Americas, collaborating with clients from a wide range of sectors within this field. Throughout his career, his work has received multiple international design awards and recognitions for creativity and innovation. He develops visual identity systems and packaging solutions through a consistent and adaptable methodology that integrates strategy, design, and production, ensuring coherent brand experiences across diverse markets.About FloraFlora is an independent, artisanal distillery based in Santiago, Chile, specializing in crafting unique gins and spirits. Their creations are deeply inspired by the diverse landscapes of Chile, drawing from the distinct characteristics of the country's varied regions. By infusing their products with the essence of these territories, Flora brings the spirit of Chile to life in every bottle, combining traditional craftsmanship with the natural beauty of the land.About Golden A' Design AwardThe Golden A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition granted to exceptional designs that demonstrate a high level of innovation and significant impact within their field. Recipients of this award are noted for their visionary approach, technical excellence, and ability to push boundaries in art, science, design, and technology. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel of design professionals, industry leaders, journalists, and academics who evaluate entries based on pre-established criteria. Winning the Golden A' Design Award is a testament to a design's outstanding quality, creativity, and potential to shape future trends in its respective industry.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that recognizes and promotes superior products and projects across all industries. Organized annually since 2008, the A' Design Award welcomes entries from innovative designers, agencies, manufacturers, and brands worldwide. The competition's ultimate aim is to acknowledge and celebrate remarkable achievements that advance and benefit society, contributing to the creation of a better world through the power of good design. By providing a global platform for recognition and exposure, the A' Design Award inspires designers and brands to develop groundbreaking solutions that positively impact the global community. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.