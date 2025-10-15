Urban Symbiosis by Xiyao Wang Wins Gold in A' Architecture Awards

Urban Symbiosis

Innovative Mixed-Use Towers Recognized for Excellence in Sustainable Urban Development and Public Engagement

COMO, CO, ITALY, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected recognition in the field of architecture and design, has announced Xiyao Wang 's "Urban Symbiosis" as the recipient of the Golden A' Design Award in the Architecture, Building and Structure Design category. This prestigious accolade highlights the exceptional merit and innovation of Urban Symbiosis, positioning it as a noteworthy achievement within the industry.Urban Symbiosis addresses critical challenges in urban development by optimizing energy efficiency, fostering community interaction, and seamlessly integrating public and private spaces. The design's relevance to current architectural trends and its practical benefits for users and stakeholders make it a significant contribution to the advancement of sustainable urban living.The award-winning design reimagines the traditional tower by horizontally splitting residential and office spaces, creating two interconnected towers that balance energy demand and reduce grid pressure. The central subway entrance celebrates public access, while extensive shared amenities encourage community engagement. The sunken garden at street level enhances the urban experience, creating seamless connections with the High Line.This recognition from the A' Design Award serves as a testament to Xiyao Wang's commitment to innovation and excellence in architecture. The accolade is expected to inspire future projects and collaborations that push the boundaries of sustainable urban design, setting new standards for the industry.Interested parties may learn more at:About Xiyao WangXiyao Wang, a licensed architect and member of the AIA, is a distinguished professional known for his innovative and transformative contributions to the field of architecture. With a rich professional background spanning over eight years, Xiyao has honed his skills in some of the world's most prestigious architectural firms and institutions, like KPF, HOK & Nikken Sekkei. His expertise in parametric design tools and advanced 3D modeling techniques has been pivotal in conceptualizing and developing architectural strategies for both domestic and international projects.About Extended Play LabExtended Play Lab is an innovative architecture and interior design studio founded with the goal of exploring new approaches to spatial design. Based in New York, the studio is dedicated to creating dynamic environments that merge functionality with creativity. Extended Play Lab works across a variety of scales and typologies, integrating technology, sustainability, and contemporary aesthetics to design spaces that enhance the lives of their inhabitants.About Golden A' Design AwardThe Golden A' Design Award in Architecture, Building and Structure Design is a significant recognition granted to designs that demonstrate exceptional innovation, skill, and impact. Winners are selected through a rigorous blind peer-review process based on pre-established evaluation criteria by an expert jury panel of design professionals, industry leaders, journalists, and academics. The award aims to showcase designs that push boundaries, inspire future trends, and contribute to the advancement of architecture and design.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an esteemed international design competition that recognizes and promotes superior products and projects across all industries. With a mission to create a better world through good design, the award celebrates innovative designs that positively impact society. Established in 2008, the A' Design Award attracts entries from over 100 countries, making it one of the most comprehensive and influential design competitions globally. Interested parties may explore past laureates, learn about the jury, and submit their projects at:

