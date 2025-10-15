Momcozy Launches Prime Day Sale in Australia, Offering Up to 20% Off Award-Winning Mom & Baby Essentials

Global leader in wearable breast pumps helps Australian parents save on innovative products designed for comfort and convenience.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, October 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Momcozy, the global No.1 wearable breast pump brand, today announced its exclusive Amazon Prime Day deals for the Australian market. From October 7th to 13th, 2025, parents can enjoy significant savings on Momcozy’s most-loved products, empowering them with comfort and confidence through every stage of motherhood.

The sale features tiered discounts, starting with 20% off during the official Prime Day event (Oct 7-10) and concluding with a final 15% off rush (Oct 11-13). The promotion includes Momcozy’s flagship wearable breast pumps, innovative baby carriers, and time-saving care essentials, all available on their official Amazon Australia store.

Prime Day Spotlight: Top Picks for Australian Families

This Prime Day, Momcozy is highlighting its best-performing products that combine smart technology with real-world practicality:

Momcozy S9 Pro & S12 Pro Hands Free Wearable Breast Pumps: Experience ultimate freedom with Momcozy's bestselling wearable pumps. The S9 Pro offers powerful, efficient pumping with a compact design, while the S12 Pro features advanced DoubleFit™ technology for a secure, comfortable seal. Both are designed for discreet, hands-free use anywhere.

- Amazon Link S9 Pro Hands Free Breast Pump: https://cutt.ly/ir94X7PU

- Amazon Link S12 Pro Hands Free Breast Pump: https://cutt.ly/wr94XQHa

Momcozy M5 Wearable Breast Pump: For a more natural pumping experience, the M5 with BabyLatch™ Technology mimics a baby’s natural suckling rhythm. Its ultra-lightweight and quiet design makes it a perfect companion for on-the-go mothers.

- Amazon Link M5 Hands Free Breast Pump: https://cutt.ly/6r1ZGHBK

Momcozy Purehug Baby Carrier in Khaki: A must-have for hands-free parenting, this ergonomic carrier is a Prime Day standout. Designed for comfort and healthy hip development, the Khaki color is this season's top trend. Its breathable fabric ensures both parent and baby stay comfortable during long carries.

- Amazon Link Purehug Carrier (Khaki): https://cutt.ly/rr1ZHbMq

Momcozy KleanPal Pro Bottle Washer, Sterilizer & Dryer: Reclaim precious time with this all-in-one cleaning station. The KleanPal Bottle Washer, Sterilizer and Dryer thoroughly washes, sterilizes, and dries bottles and accessories, ensuring perfect hygiene with minimal effort.

- Amazon Link KleanPal : https://cutt.ly/kr1ZHJBR

Momcozy Diaper Wipe Warmer with Night Light: Offers comfort during every change with this innovative warmer. It maintains an ideal temperature for wipes, preventing cold shocks for babies and making diaper duty more pleasant for everyone.

- Amazon Link Diaper Wipe Warmer with Night Light: https://cutt.ly/5r94CF3y

"Prime Day is our opportunity to give back to the incredible community of parents in Australia," said Ellen Zhou, APAC Marketing Director at Momcozy. "We are thrilled to offer deep discounts on our full range, from our award-winning pumps that offer true freedom to our thoughtfully designed carriers and care essentials. It’s all part of our mission to provide comfort and support at every step of the parenting journey."

About Momcozy

Momcozy is a leading global brand in the FemTech space, dedicated to designing innovative products that support mothers and families from pregnancy through postpartum and beyond. Since its founding in 2018, Momcozy has become renowned for its wearable breast pumps, which offer new mothers unparalleled comfort and freedom. Loved by millions of parents in over 60 countries, Momcozy's product line has expanded to include nursing bras, baby carriers, and care essentials, all embodying its "Cozy Tech" philosophy. Momcozy products are available on its official website and through major retailers worldwide, including Amazon, Target, and Walmart.

