Momcozy Announces 11.11 Cozy Sale 2025, Celebrating 4.5 Million Mothers in Southeast Asia

Every milestone we reach belongs as much to our community as it does to us, and this 11.11, we want to say thank you by giving back through smart savings and heartfelt appreciation.” — Ellen Zhou, APAC Marketing Director at Momcozy

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, November 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Momcozy, a leading global brand in mother-care technology, has announced the launch of its 2025 11.11 Cozy Sale, a campaign dedicated to celebrating the 4.5 million mothers who have trusted the brand since its founding.

Running from November 1–11, 2025, the event highlights Momcozy’s continued commitment to supporting modern parents through comfort-driven innovation. Shoppers across Southeast Asia will find special discounts of up to 25% on a curated range of the brand’s most-loved products through Shopee, Lazada, and TikTok Shop.



11.11 Cozy Sale Hero Products

From Monday, November 3 through Tuesday, November 11, you can enjoy exceptional savings on Momcozy’s popular products:

● Momcozy Mobile Flow M9 Handsfree Breast Pump – Lightweight, quiet, and powerful — giving moms freedom and comfort anywhere, anytime.

● Momcozy Portable Milk Warmer for Travel – Heat milk safely and conveniently on the go, designed for busy, modern parents.

● Momcozy Portable Breast Milk Cooler – Keep milk fresh during travel with smart temperature control and compact design.

● Momcozy Rolling Lactation Massager – Enhance milk flow and relieve discomfort with soothing, ergonomic precision.

● Momcozy KleanPal Pro Baby Bottle Washer, Sterilizer & Dryer – The all-in-one smart solution for bottle hygiene and peace of mind.

The “Cozy Parenting, Smart Savings” theme reflects the brand’s mission to blend innovation with empathy — ensuring every product supports parents with both functionality and comfort.



Dates to take note of for up to 25% off:

Shopee: November 10 - 14, 2025

Lazada: November 10 - 13, 2025

TikTok Shop: November 1 - November 11, 2025



About Momcozy

Since its founding in 2018, Momcozy-Global No.1 Wearable Breast Pump* brand, has rapidly emerged as a leader in the FemTech space, offering a groundbreaking range of products designed to support mothers and babies from pregnancy through postpartum and beyond. With a commitment to innovation and comfort, Momcozy has redefined maternal care with its wearable breast pumps, nursing bras, and other essential products that seamlessly integrate into the lives of modern mothers. Loved by over 4.5 million** mothers across 60 countries, Momcozy's products are sold directly on the brand's website and by major retailers such as Babylist, Walmart, Target, and Amazon. Momcozy's mission is to offer comprehensive solutions that empower mothers with the comfort and support they need at every stage of their journey.

*Based on global market share of wearable breast pumps, Grand View Research 2024

**Data as of July 2025 from Amazon official platform.

Legal Disclaimer:

