Demand for Fruit And Vegetable Processing Market is forecasted to reach a value of US $353.05 billion by 2029

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Large Will The Fruit And Vegetable Processing Market Be By 2025?

In the past few years, we've seen robust expansion in the fruit and vegetable processing market. Predictions show a rise from $238.84 billion in 2024 to $255.85 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. The growth experienced over the historic timeframe is credited to factors like improved supply chain efficiency, a shift towards health and wellness, a spike in consumer demand for variety, the industrialization of farming, and evolving retail and distribution trends.

The market size of processing fruits and vegetables is predicted to experience significant expansion in the forthcoming years, escalating to ""$353.05 billion in 2029 with an 8.4% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). The growth anticipated in this forecast period can be correlated with factors such as the increasing popularity of plant-based diets, the demand for clean labels and transparency, customization and personalization preferences, the surge of urbanization, as well as globalization and trade expansion. Key trends expected within this period encompass food safety assurance, transparency and traceability, global tastes and exotic varieties, customization and personalization, along with functional and fortified foods.

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Fruit And Vegetable Processing Market Landscape?

The escalating need for frozen foods is anticipated to propel the fruit and vegetable processing market's expansion in the future. Frozen food involves food products that have been subjected to a freezing process to prolong their usability. The fruit and vegetable processing market is benefiting from the efficiency of freezing as a preserving technique, which lengthens these products' shelf life, reduces overall food waste and ensures year-round supply. As an illustration, a survey published by the American Frozen Food Institute (AFFI), a trade association in the U.S., in June 2022, reveals that 98.4% of the surveyed U.S. consumers report purchasing from the frozen food section at least once every year. Of these consumers, 40% are high-frequency buyers who buy frozen food daily or every few days, and an additional 28% make purchases weekly. This survey incorporated 1,525 U.S. consumers' responses in the AFFI's online survey. Consequently, the burgeoning demand for frozen foods is stimulating the growth of the fruit and vegetable processing market.

Who Are The Top Players In The Fruit And Vegetable Processing Market?

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Fruit And Vegetable Processing Sector?

The prevailing trend in the fruit and vegetable processing market is the shift towards energy-efficient food processing equipment. Major industry players are focusing on adopting such efficient apparatus, like the multi-level impingement freezer, known for its high energy savings and suitability for thin food product processing. For example, in March 2022, OctoFrost, a provider of food processing equipment based in Sweden, unveiled its Multi-Level Impingement Freezer. This innovative appliance produces a swift airstream for the product from dual sides, thus significantly boosting energy efficiency. The quick freezing functionality of this equipment outshines other belt freezers due to the high volume and velocity of cold air streams, from both the top and bottom. Thanks to its compact design and multiple belt levels, the OctoFrost Impingement Freezer has more than doubled manufacturing capacity per factory.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Fruit And Vegetable Processing Market

The fruit and vegetable processingmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Fresh, Fresh-Cut, Canned, Frozen, Dried And Dehydrated, Convenience

2) By Operation Type: Automatic, Semi-Automatic

3) By Material: Fruits, Vegetables

4) By Processing Systems: Large-Scale Processing, Intermediate-Scale Processing, Small-Scale Processing

5) By Equipment Type: Pre-Processing, Peeling Or Inspection Or Slicing, Washing And Dewatering, Fillers, Packaging And Handling, Seasoning Systems, Other Equipment

Subsegments:

1) By Fresh: Whole Fresh Fruits, Whole Fresh Vegetables

2) By Fresh-Cut: Fresh-Cut Fruits, Fresh-Cut Vegetables

3) By Canned: Canned Fruits, Canned Vegetables

4) By Frozen: Frozen Fruits, Frozen Vegetables

5) By Dried And Dehydrated: Dried Fruits, Dehydrated Vegetables

6) By Convenience: Ready-To-Eat Fruits, Ready-To-Eat Vegetables, Pre-Packaged Snacks

Fruit And Vegetable Processing Market Regional Insights

For the year under review in the Fruit And Vegetable Processing Global Market Report 2025, North America held the most significant share, making it the leading region. It is projected that the Asia-Pacific region will experience the highest growth rate in the upcoming period. The regions detailed in the report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

