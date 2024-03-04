Procloz Partners with Nonprofit Through Services, Driving Social Impact
GURUGRAM, HARYANA, INDIA, March 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Procloz, a leading global ServTech company, announced new partnerships with several non-governmental organizations (NGOs) to support their international growth and ensure the seamless operation of their activities. Through customized services, Procloz aims to contribute to the overall operational efficiency of these organizations, going beyond mere hiring to address a broader spectrum of their needs.
With a focus on the Nonprofit sector, Procloz has onboarded a new client- CTG, (Committed to Good) a health services organization working to eradicate diseases in impoverished regions across Africa and Asia. As they expand into new countries this year, they trust Procloz's comprehensive HR solutions, encompassing EOR, Payroll and Recruitment, to handle all obligations. This partnership allows them to remain dedicated to their life-saving mission of delivering treatments with unwavering focus.
Currently, Procloz serves number of Nonprofit clients by providing customized solutions to simplify their global expansion and growth. Almost 15% of global EOR workforce is employed through Procloz from Nonprofit industry. Services include managing payroll and compliance for employees hired across various countries through Procloz's EOR service.
"We are committed to empowering NGOs to drive meaningful impact globally," said Amandeep Singh Wasal, Founder at Procloz. "With teams across 160+ countries, we make global expansion efficient, compliant, and cost-effective for mission-aligned organizations."
“Procloz’s global team provides dedicated support and guidance to help our Nonprofit clients drive social good” added Gaurav Soni - Co-founder and General Manager at Procloz.
About Procloz:
Procloz, a leading ServTech company, redefines workforce management through innovative solutions like ProEmp, ProServ and ProTech. ProEmp streamlines employer of record and multi-country payroll, enabling seamless expansion with tailored services. ProServ merges HR, IT, and Financial support, simplifying complexities for innovation. With ProTech, cutting-edge automation transforms business operations.
Procloz is your committed partner, blending the above expertise to empower your business through technology.
To learn more about Procloz services or to explore partnership opportunities, please visit www.procloz.com.
