Launched: TORQ Sports App Revolutionizes Athletics

The TORQ Sports app empowers athletes with a free, all-in-one platform combining recruiting, community, and performance tools.

This free platform connects athletes, coaches, and fans–building a community where exposure, collaboration, and opportunities redefine recruiting.

TORQ is my life’s purpose. I built it for every athlete who was told their time had passed, who got overlooked, or who didn’t fit the system.” — Jake Baer, Founder & CEO of TORQ Sports

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today marks a moment years in the making: TORQ Sports , the athlete-first sports platform founded by former college baseball player and entrepreneur, Jake Baer , launches publicly during LA Tech Week.The event features a panel led by Olympic medalist and fencing superstar Nick Itkin, culminating in a live reveal of the TORQ Sports App by Baer himself.MEET THE FACES BEHIND THE MOVEMENTJake Baer is more than a founder, he’s the proof of concept. After a promising baseball career derailed by setbacks, injuries, and self-doubt, Jake rebuilt from the ground up. Through perseverance, self-improvement, and hard lessons, he discovered a deeper mission: to revolutionize the recruiting system that failed so many athletes like him. TORQ was born from that vision, transforming his story of redemption into a tool for empowerment.Nick Itkin brings his elite perspective to the launch stage. As a two-time Olympic bronze medalist, NCAA champion, and one of Team USA’s most decorated fencers, Itkin has built his reputation on precision, discipline, and leadership. His insights on how technology redefines athlete access and opportunity make him an ideal voice to guide the conversation at TORQ’s debut.BUILT BY ATHLETES, FOR ATHLETESTORQ is more than an app, it’s a movement.A place where athletes connect, compete, and get discovered without agendas, paywalls, or outdated systems.It’s a social and recruiting platform built to empower the next generation with tools to take control of their journey.Every athlete deserves a platform. TORQ gives them one.THE EXPERIENCEIn one seamless ecosystem, users can:• Build their personal athlete profile• Post highlights, stats, and achievements• Connect with teammates, fans, and recruiters• Get discovered, without the middlemenIt’s free, intuitive, and built for 2025, not 2005. A one-stop shop for every athlete chasing the dream.THE WHY“TORQ is my life’s purpose. I built it for every athlete who was told their time had passed, who got overlooked, or who didn’t fit the system,” says Jake Baer, Founder & CEO of TORQ Sports. “I know what it’s like to live through the broken recruiting process, the lost opportunities, and the mental toll. TORQ exists so the next generation of athletes never have to feel that way.”From the ashes of a baseball career rises a vision to rebuild the system. This time, from the inside out. TORQ represents not just the evolution of recruiting, but the redefinition of athlete culture.THE MOMENTThe LA Tech Week stage isn’t just a launch, it’s a statement.As Nick Itkin leads a conversation about performance, technology, and the athlete’s path, Jake Baer unveils TORQ’s platform to a captivated audience.What they witness isn’t just another app release, it’s the beginning of a new era for athlete empowerment.THE CALLTORQ is live. Download the TORQ Sports App . Build your profile. Join the movement.

The Story Behind TORQ Sports: How One Athlete’s Journey Sparked a Movement

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.