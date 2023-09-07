TORQ Sports and Gone Streakin' Set to Kick Off 2023-2024 NFL Season in the Big Apple
EINPresswire.com/ -- TORQ Sports is joining forces with free fantasy sports platform, Gone Streakin', to host an exclusive event to kick off the 2023-2024 NFL season. Scheduled for Sunday, September 10th, 2023, at 12:00 PM EST, the event will unfold in the heart of New York City.
Designed as a unique networking hub, this gathering will bring together sports executives, industry insiders, and notable content creators.
Jake Baer, President and Founder of TORQ Sports, expressed enthusiasm for the alliance, citing Gone Streakin's "user-friendly, risk-free platform that allows sports fans to compete for cash prizes, autographed memorabilia and invaluable experiences with pro athletes." He highlighted how the platform is backed by endorsements from a variety of sports legends and aligns seamlessly with TORQ Sports' mission.
Jared Ginsberg, creator of Gone Streakin’ echoed the excitement, emphasizing that "TORQ's diverse offerings and expanding national footprint make them a compelling partner as we work to innovate in the sports entertainment sector."
Attendees can anticipate a range of activities, including:
• Exclusive demos of each company's cutting-edge platforms
• Interactive games with opportunities to win prizes
• Insightful panel discussions featuring leading voices in sports and technology
Don't miss your chance to start the season on a high note—this is the premier sports event you won't want to miss.
About TORQ Sports: Founded in Los Angeles in 2021, TORQ Sports offers an all-in-one platform that integrates data analytics, video editing, and marketing to provide a comprehensive solution for athletes of all ages and skill levels. With its growing national presence, TORQ Sports is redefining how athletes engage with their development and branding.
About Gone Streakin': A rapidly emerging force in sports entertainment, Gone Streakin' (GoneStreakin.com) provides a platform that's both user-friendly and risk-free, allowing sports aficionados to compete for cash rewards and invaluable experiences with pro athletes. Available for download in the App Store https://apps.apple.com/us/app/gone-streakin/id1527585590
