Author Kim Bright Declares 'Dumb B.I.T.C.H. Day,' Turning a Slur into a Superpower for Survivors of Narcissistic Abuse

Dumb B.I.T.C.H.: The Smart Woman’s Guide to Decode Emotional Terrorism and Narcissistic Abuse

Her new book redefines the insult “Dumb B.I.T.C.H.” as Beautiful, Intelligent, Tenacious, Courageous, High-Value Woman—and sparks a movement of healing.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author and coach Kim Bright is reframing one of the most demeaning labels ever thrown at women. Her new book, “Dumb B.I.T.C.H.: The Smart Woman’s Guide to Decode Emotional Terrorism and Narcissistic Abuse,” launches on October 22, 2025, now officially recognized as “Dumb B.I.T.C.H. Day.” The day falls within Domestic Violence Awareness Month and serves as a national call for awareness, reflection, and empowerment for women escaping emotional abuse.

“For too long, women have been gaslighted into silence,” says Bright. “You’re not crazy. You’re not dramatic. You’re being terrorized.”

“Dumb B.I.T.C.H." is a tactical manual for women ready to reclaim their sanity, dignity, and freedom. It breaks down more than 100 manipulation tactics used by narcissists and emotional terrorists, from gaslighting and love bombing to triangulation and projection. Readers learn how to decode narcissistic abuse, plan a safe exit, and rebuild their lives with strength and clarity.

“I was called a ‘dumb bitch,’ and I turned it into a superpower,” says Bright. “’B.I.T.C.H." now stands for Beautiful, Intelligent, Tenacious, Courageous, High-Value Woman. The same traits narcissists target are the ones that make women powerful.”

What Dumb B.I.T.C.H. Day Represents

October 22 is more than a book launch. It is a movement that urges women everywhere to:

• Recognize emotional terrorism for what it is.

• Reclaim their identity and worth.

• Take the first step toward freedom and peace.

Bright encourages survivors, advocates, and allies to share their stories online using #DumbBITCHDay and to join a growing community of women who refuse to be silenced or shamed.

Availability

“Dumb B.I.T.C.H.: The Smart Woman’s Guide to Decode Emotional Terrorism and Narcissistic Abuse” officially releases October 22, 2025, and is available for pre-order now on Amazon and at dumbbitchbook.com.

About the Author

Kim Bright is an author and transformational life coach who guides men and women to reclaim their lives after narcissistic abuse, divorce, and trauma. With a trauma-informed approach rooted in truth and transparency, Kim empowers others to see themselves as worthy and whole.

About Kim Brightness, LLC

Kim Brightness, LLC is the parent company of author and coach Kim Bright, managing her published works and the Viva Human coaching brand. Through books, coaching, and courses, Kim Brightness, LLC, provides practical tools and faith-based guidance to help people repossess abundance and become their best selves.

Legal Disclaimer:

