International Slumber Party (ISP) Opens Metaverse Mansion on International Women’s Day, March 8th

ISP Metaverse Mansion Opens International Women's Day, March 8th!

ISP is set to revolutionize the empowerment space for young Black women across the globe.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- International Slumber Party, Inc. (ISP), a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, announces the grand opening of the ISP Metaverse Mansion on March 8, 2024, International Women’s Day. Co-founded by Dr. Nicole LaBeach of OWN's "Put A Ring On It," and Crystal Khalil, best-selling author of 'Hard Workers Work Hard, And Networkers Move Up!', ISP's 3D metaverse platform offers transformative experiences that empower, cultivate, and connect young women of color ages 18-34 from over 100 countries around the world. This free platform hosts vital discussions, live events, and workshops on various life aspects from career, entrepreneurship, and mental health to personal growth and relationships.

From its inaugural announcement on Good Morning America (GMA) in 2020, ISP has grown as a tribute to the rich history and achievements of Black women globally. Together, Crystal & Dr. Nicole highlight the importance of legacy: "Celebrating Black history isn't just about honoring the past; it's about acknowledging that we stand on the shoulders of those who came before us, paving the way for our success. As we illuminate the achievements and struggles of our ancestors, we also shine a light for those coming behind us, inspiring them to reach even greater heights."

Access to Influential Speakers and Mentors

Featuring live and pre-recorded content from over 80 speakers, influencers, and panelists, ISP offers a diverse range of insights from various fields, including STEAM, social justice, financial management, self-care, and entrepreneurship. ISP provides a nurturing environment addressing the marginalization and unique challenges faced by Black women. Attendees will have access to a vast network of mentors, peers, and future colleagues, aiding their personal and professional growth.

All are welcomed to celebrate International Women's Day with us at the ISP Mansion in the Metaverse and be part of a community that empowers, inspires, and shapes the present and future lives of young women of color.

For more information, to register, or to support this cause, visit www.internationalslumberparty.com or connect with us at contact@internationalslumberparty.com.

International Slumber Party, Inc.

3501 Browns Mill Road SE

Atlanta, GA. 30354

