Airbus Defence and Space and Omnitronics Sign MoU to Advance Interoperability in Critical Communications

Airbus and Omnitronics sign MoU to develop interoperability solutions

Together, we will explore innovative ways to improve operational efficiency and safety across multiple sectors.” — John Jordan

OSBORNE PARK, WA, AUSTRALIA, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Airbus Defence and Space and Omnitronics have formalised a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the Comms Connect Melbourne conference and expo to explore a joint collaboration into next-generation interoperable gateways for mission-critical communications.The collaboration will focus on developing interoperable gateways that bridge Agnet and TETRA technologies by Airbus with narrowband standards such as P25 and DMR, alongside advanced Omnitronics radio dispatch management systems. The goal: seamless integration and enhanced communications capabilities for mission-critical environments.Airbus Defence and Space is a global leader in secure, mission-critical communication and collaboration platforms, supporting agencies that demand reliable, intelligent, and secure systems. Omnitronics complements this with decades of expertise in Radio over IP, dispatch systems, and interoperability solutions tailored for mission- and business-critical operations.“This collaboration represents a strategic step in enhancing interoperability between different communication systems, a vital factor in mission-critical operations,” said Alain Ruinet, Head of APAC for Public Safety and Security at Airbus Defence and Space. “By combining Airbus’ robust platforms with Omnitronics’ proven technology and expertise, we aim to deliver flexible and reliable solutions tailored to the evolving needs of our customers.”John Jordan, CEO of Omnitronics, added: “Partnering with Airbus allows us to extend our capabilities and contribute to next-generation critical communication systems. Together, we will explore innovative ways to improve operational efficiency and safety across multiple sectors.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.