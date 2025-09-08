Omnitronics expands Radio Interoperability Portfolio with new gateway options for Kenwood radios

2025 Omnitronics DRG100 RoIP Gateway Kenwood Interoperability

OSBORNE PARK, WA, AUSTRALIA, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Omnitronics, known for its vendor-agnostic radio interoperability and dispatch solutions has added a plethora of integration options for Kenwood radios and networks.A new release of firmware for the award-winning Omnitronics DRG100 Digital Radio Gateway includes serial integrations for the Kenwood NX-5000 series mobile radio operating in DMR T2 Conventional, NXDN Conventional and Analog modes.Operation of the DRG100 AIS firmware was proven with the Kenwood NXR1000 repeater operating in DMR Tier 2 Conventional mode and the Kenwood KTI-2500 DMR ‘tier 2.5’ system. An interface to NXIP Gen1 is in the works and coming soon.Official testing was conducted at the Kenwood Test Lab in Dallas, Texas in June, confirming available radio functionality for each of the protocols.Adding the new Kenwood radio interoperability to the DRG Digital Radio Gateway allows users to not only connect their NX-5000 Kenwood radios to the Omnitronics suite of radio dispatch management solutions, but also serves as a means to interconnect Kenwood radios with other vendor networks, be it as a temporary solution for network migration, or as a permanent option to connect communications from diverse vendor networks long-term.Omnitronics CEO John Jordan states: “At Omnitronics, we’re proud to continue leading the way in vendor-agnostic radio interoperability. The expansion of our DRG100 Digital Radio Gateway to support Kenwood NX-5000 series and other key models marks a significant milestone in our commitment to seamless communication across diverse radio networks.This integration empowers our customers with greater flexibility, reliability, and futureproofing for their mission-critical operations.We’re excited about the possibilities this opens up for organizations using Kenwood radios, and we remain dedicated to delivering innovative, interoperable solutions that connect people when it matters most”.

