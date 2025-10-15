The Game Company and WILD UNLIMITED to Launch Weekly Esports Program in Dubai and Develop New MENA Esports IP

Partnership anchors programming at the DWTC Experience Centre with leagues , open city ladders, and seasonal majors, with plans to scale across the region.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Game Company (TGC) and WILD UNLIMITED today announced a partnership to create and produce a new slate of esports programming and original event IP from Dubai for audiences across the Middle East and North Africa. The collaboration begins at the DWTC Experience Centre at One Central, a broadcast ready hub that will host weekly competition, workshops, and creator showcases.Programming will be delivered in Arabic and English and is designed for on site audiences of 50 to 75, with livestreams and server side highlights extending reach. All competition will run on the The Game Company platform, which routes play to the best available GPU cell, adapts bitrate in real time, applies integrity checks, and captures highlights.What launches first?-Weekend School League on Saturdays with age appropriate titles and family viewing-University League on Sunday evenings with ongoing varsity fixtures and stats-City Ladders on Saturday nights mixing open brackets with creator showmatches-Seasonal majors and showcase nights that elevate standout teams and formats“This partnership is about building formats that travel and shows people remember,” said Mahmoud Zeidan, Head of Esports and Gaming, The Game Company. “With a city stage at DWTC and a real time platform, we can take a concept from community night to arena show week after week, grow MENA born IP that scales across markets, and give players, publishers, and fans a calendar they can trust.”“Wild Unlimited and The Game Company share a deep belief in the future of gaming as a driver of innovation and connection. This partnership allows us to merge technology, creativity, and community into new esports IPs and experiences that elevate MENA’s global gaming footprint said Sam Shami, Founder and CEO, WILD UNLIMITED.The partners will publish the first season schedule, open creator and volunteer applications, and confirm publisher showcases that will anchor initial majors at DWTC.About The Game CompanyThe Game Company is an AI enhanced cloud gaming and live ops platform that powers low latency play, server side capture, and integrity tooling for creators, publishers, and esports operators, bringing console grade experiences to any screen.About WILD UNLIMITEDFounded in 2020, Wild Unlimited is a Dubai-based creative powerhouse building immersive hybrid experiences that merge gaming, music, and real-world culture. From virtual car meets to global music festivals inside game worlds, Wild Unlimited connects thousands of players and fans across digital and physical spaces.

