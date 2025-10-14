The Game Company Collaborates with Alibaba Cloud to Power Its AI-Native Cloud Gaming Service

Eric Wan, Vice President of Alibaba Cloud International and Bilal Asghar, Chief Partnership Officer at GITEX Dubai

Collaboration leverages Alibaba Cloud’s low latency network, infrastructure, compute and database services, to deliver a console-grade experience on any device.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Game Company (TGC) today announced a collaboration with Alibaba Cloud to power its AI-native gaming service in a scalable and efficient way.The Game Company, an AI-enhanced cloud gaming platform, has announced its collaboration with Alibaba Cloud to power its AI-native gaming service in a scalable and efficient way. The collaboration leverages Alibaba Cloud’s low latency network, scalable and robust infrastructure, mature compute and database services, and extensive global footprint for The Game Company to host top tier gaming services and deliver a Console-grade experience on any device without high-end hardware required. The collaboration also supports The Game Company’s vision to lay the foundation for a future Gaming-as-a-Service offering powered by Alibaba Cloud.Alibaba Cloud is the leading cloud services provider with 29 Public cloud regions and 91 availability zones, a global company that provides comprehensive global coverage and reliable performance through our extensive infrastructure, services, and compliance capabilities. With its expertise in cloud computing, AI, and gaming, alongside its strong and extensive global infrastructure, Alibaba Cloud will support TGC in delivering an unparalleled AI-cloud gaming experience. In the AI era, we are catalyzing AI-driven innovations with our customers by providing a well-established platform and ecosystem.“Alibaba Cloud gives us the low-latency network, high-performance infrastructure, and global reach our players demand,” said Bilal Asghar, Chief Partnership Officer & Co-founder at The Game Company. “With their proven gaming infrastructure and extensive presence in our target markets, we can scale faster, cut friction for users, and accelerate innovation across AI, Web3, and esports—bringing a premium gaming experience to any screen.”Eric Wan, Vice President of Alibaba Cloud International and General Manager of the Middle East, Turkey, and Middle Asia at Alibaba Cloud Intelligence, “We are glad to team up with The Game Company to present an unparalleled cloud gaming experience to gamers around the globe using our robust and secure cloud technology and infrastructure. We look forward to deepening our collaboration with TGC by taking gaming experiences to new heights.”About The Game CompanyThe Game Company is a revolutionary AI-driven cloud gaming platform that aims to provide an unmatched gaming experience to digital gamers worldwide. With a powerful fantasy league engine, users can participate, play, and earn from a vast interconnected multi-role ecosystem. The company's vision is to break down the barriers of connectivity, latency, and market economics and create a truly immersive gaming experience. Features include low latency, indigenous compression technology, digital asset creation, and social interaction among the gaming community.About Alibaba CloudAlibaba Cloud, the digital technology and intelligence backbone of Alibaba Group, provides a comprehensive suite of cloud computing and AI services to enterprises, developers, and government organizations worldwide through its extensive global infrastructure.

