Meathead Movers Launches Anaheim Location, Expands Reach and Adds Storage Services

Meathead Movers opens a new Anaheim location, expanding across California and adding storage services to better serve local communities.

ANAHEIM, CA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Meathead Movers, California’s leading moving company known for its Athletes and community-driven approach, is proud to announce the opening of its newest branch in Anaheim, marking the company’s seventh location statewide. The new Anaheim office will also introduce storage services, expanding Meathead Movers’ ability to serve customers throughout northern and southeastern Los Angeles County.“This expansion represents a major milestone for our team and our mission,” said Aaron Steed, CEO and founder of Meathead Movers. “We found the perfect location that fits our needs now and well into the future, and it’s in a community we’re genuinely excited to be part of.”To launch the new branch, Meathead Movers promoted several outstanding team members from both Sales and Operations, a move that reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to growing leaders from within and helping employees build meaningful, successful careers. With the addition of Anaheim, Meathead Movers continues to grow its presence across California while deepening its investment in the communities it serves. The new location also allows the company to offer lower-cost moving services to surrounding areas, including Yorba Linda, Tustin, Orange, Fullerton, and Anaheim Hills, expanding access to athlete movers known for their care and efficiency.The company was recently recognized as one of the Best Places to Work by Pacific Coast Business Times and named Best Moving Company by New Times San Luis Obispo, underscoring its long-standing commitment to excellence and employee growth.About Meathead Movers: Founded in 1997, Meathead Movers has redefined the moving experience by combining integrity, efficiency, and genuine care for its customers. The company offers local and long-distance moving, packing, storage, and concierge services. Known for its unique tradition of jogging while not carrying items to maximize efficiency and customer value, Meathead Movers has built a reputation for service that goes above and beyond. Beyond moving, Meathead Movers has maintained a longstanding commitment to supporting domestic violence survivors, providing free moving services to individuals and families fleeing abusive situations in partnership with local shelters and organizations.Learn more at www. meatheadmovers.com

