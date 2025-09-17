Meathead Movers Launches ‘Pledge to Protect,’ Inviting Businesses to Join the Move to End DV

Campaign calls on businesses to commit practical help, from housing and security to meals and transportation—amplifying the national Move to End DV movement.

SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Meathead Movers, the California moving company long recognized for providing free moves to domestic violence survivors in partnership with local shelters, is re-pledging its commitment with the launch of “Pledge to Protect.” Timed with Domestic Violence Awareness Month in October, the campaign invites businesses to make practical, in-kind or time-based commitments that help survivors find safety and stability, while amplifying the nationwide Move to End DV movement (now operated in partnership with the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence).For years, Meathead Movers has coordinated with shelters across every community it serves to provide free, urgent moves for survivors. Last month alone, the company donated more than $20,000 in moving services to support families transitioning to safety. “Domestic violence is a community issue, and businesses are part of the community,” said Aaron Steed, CEO of Meathead Movers. “Pledge to Protect gives every company a clear way to help, whether that’s donating services, offering safe nights, funding essentials, or empowering employees to volunteer.”How Businesses Can Pledge:- Companies are encouraged to tailor pledges to their strengths. Examples include:- Security companies donating a year of home security/monitoring for survivors.- Clothing retailers providing professional attire and children’s clothing.- Hotels offering emergency stays.- Restaurants contributing meal vouchers.- Pet services covering boarding, vet care, or supplies.- Law firms offering pro bono legal help for protective orders and custody.- Auto & transportation partners providing repairs, gas cards, or rides.- Tech/telecom donating phones, prepaid plans, or laptops for work re-entry.The Ripple Effect in Action- The campaign also underscores the power of employee volunteerism. Inspired by Meathead Movers’ model, Veterans Moving in Fort Worth, TX asked staff to donate one day a month, and multiple employees immediately stepped up, allowing the company to provide free moves for survivors even without a large cash budget. This kind of creativity is exactly what Pledge to Protect seeks to spark across industries and cities.Join the Move to End DV- Businesses can make their pledge and be connected with local shelters and resources through MoveToEndDV.org. The Move to End DV platform invites companies to commit support for survivors alongside NCADV and community partners, expanding a growing network of “difference makers” nationwide. (Move to End DV). Throughout October, Meathead Movers will feature participating businesses on a social “Pledge Wall,” celebrating local commitments and encouraging others to follow suit.“Every pledge is a step toward safety,” added Steed. “If each business contributes what it can, together we can create safer exits and fresh starts for survivors.”About Meathead Movers: Founded in 1997, Meathead Movers is California’s largest independent moving company, employing athlete movers who train and jog in between carrying items to maximize efficiency and service. With locations in San Luis Obispo, Ventura, Fresno, Orange County, Bakersfield, and Temecula, Meathead Movers partners with local shelters to provide free moves for domestic violence survivors in every community it serves. Learn more about the company’s history of survivor support on the Meathead Movers site and blog.

