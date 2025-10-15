Pennsylvania Earns an 'F' in Shared Hope International’s 2025 'Just Like Me' Report Card

Noted for Progress in Survivor Legal Relief and Continued Legislative Needs

PA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shared Hope International (SHI), a national leader in combating child and youth sex trafficking, today announced Pennsylvania’s results in the 2025 Just Like Me Report Cards . Pennsylvania earned a score of 39, a grade of “F”, and ranked #44 nationally, placing it within Tier 3 among all 50 states and the District of Columbia.The Just Like Me Report Cards, released nationally by Shared Hope on October 14th, introduce a new survivor-informed 10-point legislative agenda focused on ending the unjust criminalization of trafficking survivors and advancing the legal reforms necessary to build stronger, more protective state systems.Pennsylvania’s ProgressPennsylvania has made important strides in recent years toward expanding survivor legal relief and access to justice. Notably, SB 44—which passed in 2023—ensures that all minors engaged in commercial sex are considered victims of sex trafficking, regardless of whether there is a third-party controller. Shared Hope continues to support advocacy partners in the state as they work to strengthen vacatur laws, survivor protections, and pathways to long-term healing.2025 Just Like Me Report Card Highlights for Pennsylvania:-Pennsylvania law ensures any commercially exploited child legally meets the definition of child sex trafficking.-Pennsylvania prohibits the criminalization of child sex trafficking victims for prostitution offenses.-Pennsylvania law allow trafficking victims to vacate certain criminal convictions related to their victimization.Shared Hope’s analysis recognizes Pennsylvania’s commitment to reform while encouraging continued focus on service access, vacatur implementation, and expanding non-criminalization protections for survivors charged with offenses stemming from their exploitation.A Framework for Long-Term ReformThe Just Like Me framework replaces Shared Hope’s former 40-point grading system with a focused 10-point Legislative Agenda, highlighting the most complex and impactful legal reforms. Each policy goal is survivor-informed and based on more than 15 years of legislative analysis, advocacy, and research.In January 2026, Shared Hope will release a companion resource—the Just Like Me Policymaker’s Guide—providing an in-depth analysis of more than 30 additional policy areas essential to strengthening state responses to child and youth sex trafficking.About Shared Hope InternationalFounded in Vancouver, WA, Shared Hope International is a global leader in the fight against sex trafficking. Through prevention programs, survivor restoration services, and legislative advocacy, Shared Hope works to end sex trafficking and support survivors on their journey to healing and rebuilding their lives.Media Contact:John LangDirector of Marketing and DevelopmentShared Hope Internationaljohn@sharedhope.org | 757-617-9561For more information about Shared Hope Report Cards, visit https://reportcards.sharedhope.org/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.