Oregon Earns 'F' in Shared Hope International’s 2025 'Just Like Me' Report Card

Recognizes Oregon for its Steady Legislative Progress and Collaborative Advocacy

OR, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shared Hope International (SHI), a national leader in combating child and youth sex trafficking, today announced Oregon’s results in the 2025 Just Like Me Report Cards. Oregon earned a score of 56, a grade of “F,”, and ranked #23 nationally, placing it near the top of Tier 2 among all 50 states and the District of Columbia.The Just Like Me Report Cards, released nationally by Shared Hope on October 14th, introduce a new survivor-informed 10-point framework that zeroes in on the most critical and historically difficult legal reforms needed to end the unjust criminalization of trafficking survivors and strengthen survivor-centered justice systems.Oregon’s ProgressDespite its low score and challenges in advancing legislation centered on non-criminalization protections, Oregon has advanced survivor protections through a combination of non-legislative steps, including advocacy, education, and partnership development. Shared Hope has provided technical assistance and coalition support across the state to strengthen non-criminalization laws and improve survivors’ access to justice.2025 Just Like Me Report Card Highlights for Oregon:-JLM Score: 56| JLM Grade: F | Rank: #23 (Tier 2)-Shared Hope’s analysis commends Oregon’s steady policy progress while emphasizing the importance of continued advocacy to expand services, strengthen vacatur implementation, and build survivor-informed systems statewide.A Framework for Long-Term ReformThe Just Like Me framework replaces Shared Hope’s previous 40-point grading system with a focused 10-point Legislative Agenda, emphasizing the most complex and impactful reforms. Each policy goal is informed by survivors and grounded in more than 15 years of legislative research, data analysis, and advocacy.In January 2026, Shared Hope will release a companion resource—the Just Like Me Policymaker’s Guide—which will provide a detailed statutory analysis of more than 30 additional policy areas essential to building stronger, survivor-centered state responses to child and youth sex trafficking.ShapeAbout Shared Hope InternationalFounded in Vancouver, WA, Shared Hope International is a global leader in the fight against sex trafficking. Through prevention programs, survivor restoration services, and legislative advocacy, Shared Hope works to end sex trafficking and support survivors on their journey to healing and rebuilding their lives.Media Contact:John LangDirector of Marketing and DevelopmentShared Hope Internationaljohn@sharedhope.org | 757-617-9561For more information about Shared Hope Report Cards, visit https://reportcards.sharedhope.org/

