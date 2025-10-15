Aesthetics Unique Enters a New Chapter: Revitalizing a Legacy of Professional Skincare Excellence

Aesthetics Unique enters a new era of professional skincare, welcoming Esthetician Tiffany Medois as Brand & Creative Director to guide its revitalized future.



DAYTON, OH, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aesthetics Unique (AU), a legacy skincare company founded by Stephen and Judith Strassler, is entering a new era built on its decades-long commitment to clean, professional-grade formulations trusted by estheticians nationwide. Originally born from the vision of one of the first licensed male estheticians in the United States, Aesthetics Unique continues to honor its pioneering roots while embracing innovation, community, and education in its next chapter.

As part of this revitalization, Licensed Esthetician Tiffany Medois has joined as Brand & Creative Director, working closely with longtime AU leaders, Bill and Elaine Levins to guide the brand’s evolution. Tiffany brings a unique dual perspective shaped by her experience both inside the treatment room and behind the brand table. She worked as a Senior Copywriter for Mattel, developing messaging for national campaigns and consumer storytelling. As an esthetician, she understands firsthand the professional’s need for trust, education, and authentic connection.

“When I first became a Licensed Esthetician, Aesthetics Unique was the very first professional skincare line I worked with,” said Tiffany Medois, Brand & Creative Director. “To now help elevate the very brand that helped shape my beginnings feels like coming full circle. My goal is to honor AU’s legacy while ensuring today’s estheticians have the tools, support, and strategy they need to thrive.”

“Aesthetics Unique has always represented more than just professional skincare - it’s a legacy of integrity, curiosity, and care,” said Bill Levins, VP of Marketing. “This next chapter is about listening to our community of estheticians, supporting their success, and honoring the trust we’ve built over decades.”

Through a new initiative called the Founding Ambassadors Inner Circle, Aesthetics Unique is inviting licensed professionals to help shape the future of the brand by participating in feedback surveys, ingredient discussions, and small-group “Backbar Chats” - open, collaborative sessions designed to share insights and strengthen connections within the esthetics community.

The revitalization effort will also introduce updated educational resources, community-driven product development opportunities, and a renewed focus on clean, results-driven skincare that aligns with the values of today’s esthetician.

For more information, visit www.AestheticsUnique.com.

