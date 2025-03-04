Reviva Labs Introduces Nourishing Niacinamide Serum for Radiant, Balanced Skin

Reviva Labs Logo

DAYTON, OH, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reviva Labs, a pioneer in natural skincare for over 51 years, is excited to introduce its latest innovation—Nourishing Niacinamide Serum—a targeted treatment designed to refine skin texture, balance oil production, and boost collagen for a firmer, more even-toned complexion.

Reviva Labs’ Nourishing Niacinamide Serum harnesses the power of 5% Niacinamide (Vitamin B3) to brighten skin, reduce discoloration, and strengthen the skin barrier. The advanced formula is enriched with Avocado Oil, Hyaluronic Acid, and Neem Oil, delivering deep hydration, smoothing fine lines, and promoting a healthy glow. The addition of Rosemary Extract provides antioxidant protection, helping to shield the skin from environmental stressors.

"Niacinamide is an essential ingredient in modern skincare, and we’ve meticulously crafted our serum to deliver maximum results without irritation," said Troy Augustine, CEO & President of Sendayco, LLC, parent company of Reviva Labs. "This formula is a game-changer for anyone striving for a radiant, well-balanced complexion."

The Nourishing Niacinamide Serum is suitable for all skin types and integrates seamlessly into any skincare routine. It will be available via distribution in Q2 of 2025, with preorders being accepted now.

Attendees at ExpoWest 2025 will have the opportunity to experience this breakthrough serum firsthand at Reviva Labs’ booth 2837. For more details, visit Reviva Labs’ website.

About Sendayco, LLC

Founded in 1973, Reviva Labs has been a trusted name in natural skincare for over five decades, known for its commitment to clean, effective, and cruelty-free formulations. With a legacy of innovation and quality, Reviva Labs has developed skincare solutions that deliver visible results, earning a loyal following among consumers, estheticians, and health professionals. In June 2024, Reviva Labs was acquired by family owned Sendayco, LLC, further expanding its reach while staying true to its mission of providing high-quality, accessible skincare. Available worldwide through major retailers, spas, and health food stores, Reviva Labs continues to be a leader in natural beauty.

