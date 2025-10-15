Arizona Earns an 'F' in Shared Hope International’s 2025 'Just Like Me' Report Cards

Grade Legal Protections for Trafficking Survivors

AZ, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shared Hope International (SHI), a national leader in combating child and youth sex trafficking, today announced Arizona’s results in the 2025 Just Like Me Report Cards . Arizona earned a score of 48, a grade of “F”, and ranked # 31 nationally, placing it within Tier 3 among all 50 states and the District of Columbia.The Just Like Me Report Cards , released nationally by Shared Hope on October 14th, introduce a new survivor-informed 10-point legislative agenda designed to end the unjust criminalization of trafficking survivors and strengthen legal protections that promote healing and restoration.Arizona’s ProgressArizona continues to demonstrate measurable progress in advancing laws that protect survivors of trafficking and expand access to post-conviction relief. Shared Hope has provided technical assistance to support these reforms, and the state’s progress reflects growing bipartisan commitment to survivor-centered justice.2025 Just Like Me Report Card Highlights for Arizona:-Rank: #31 (Tier 3)-In Arizona, any child who is bought or sold for sex can be identified as a trafficking victim— regardless of whether a trafficker is involved. This enables access to services and protections that hinge on formal trafficking victim status, no matter who exploited the child.-Trafficking victims convicted of prostitution offenses may vacate criminal convictions related to their exploitationShared Hope’s analysis notes gaps in Arizona’s laws in the areas of survivors’ access to services, vacatur relief, and non-criminalization protections for related offenses, which should be key areas of focus moving forward.A Framework for Long-Term ReformThe Just Like Me framework replaces Shared Hope’s former 40-point grading system with a focused 10-point Legislative Agenda that emphasizes the most challenging yet impactful reforms. Each policy goal is informed by survivors and grounded in over 15 years of legislative advocacy, research, and collaboration with policymakers nationwide.In January 2026, Shared Hope will release a companion resource—the Just Like Me Policymaker’s Guide—which provides an in-depth analysis of over 30 additional policy areas necessary to strengthen state responses to child and youth sex trafficking. This policy guide will be a critical supplement to the technical assistance Shared Hope provides to lawmakers and advocates seeking to improve their state’s legislative framework for supporting trafficked children and youth.About Shared Hope InternationalFounded in Vancouver, WA, Shared Hope International is a global leader in the fight against sex trafficking. Through prevention programs, survivor restoration services, and legislative advocacy, Shared Hope works to end sex trafficking and support survivors on their journey to healing and rebuilding their lives.Media Contact:John LangDirector of Marketing and DevelopmentShared Hope Internationaljohn@sharedhope.org | 757-617-9561For more information about Shared Hope Report Cards, visit https://reportcards.sharedhope.org/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.