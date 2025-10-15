Azurite Medical & Wellness Launches Elira Labs — A Next-Generation Wellness Brand Designed to Support Surgical Healing

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Azurite Medical & Wellness, one of Australia’s leading names in cosmetic and surgical care, has announced the launch of Elira Labs , a groundbreaking wellness brand dedicated to optimising recovery, enhancing healing, and supporting the body before and after surgery.Created by the clinical team behind Azurite, Elira Labs represents a new era in surgical wellness — one where science-backed nutrition, cellular regeneration, and holistic recovery converge. Each formulation has been developed to complement the body’s natural healing processes, bridging the gap between clinical outcomes and long-term vitality.“Surgical recovery doesn’t end when the procedure does,” says Trina Eliassen, Director of Azurite Medical & Wellness. “We saw a need for evidence-based wellness solutions that truly support tissue repair, reduce inflammation, and restore balance from within. Elira Labs is the result of that vision.”Elira Labs will offer a curated range of therapeutic supplements and recovery formulations — from anti-inflammatory and antioxidant complexes to cellular hydration and collagen restoration blends — all designed to accelerate recovery and strengthen surgical outcomes.This initiative reflects Azurite’s ongoing commitment to patient-centred innovation. The clinic, already recognised for its elite international partnerships and post-surgical wellness programs, now extends that same standard of care through products that patients can integrate into their pre- and post-operative routines globally.“Our mission has always been to combine medical precision with holistic wellness,” says Alessandra Archer. “Elira Labs allows us to continue that mission beyond the clinic — empowering our clients to recover better, feel stronger, and age beautifully.”Elira Labs will officially launch in March 2026, with its first collection available exclusively through Azurite Medical & Wellness.About Azurite Medical & WellnessAzurite Medical & Wellness is an award-winning cosmetic and surgical clinic based in Brisbane, Australia, specialising in advanced reconstructive and aesthetic procedures. Known for its integrative approach, Azurite combines world-class surgical expertise with comprehensive wellness and regenerative care to optimise every stage of the patient journey.

