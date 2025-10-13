Azurite Medical & Wellness Appointed as Official Partner for Thailand’s Leading Reconstructive Surgeon, Dr. Theerapong

Australian Operations Team & Founders

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA, October 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Azurite Medical & Wellness is proud to announce its new partnership as the official Australian representative for Dr. Theerapong Poonyakariyagorn, one of Thailand’s most sought-after reconstructive and aesthetic surgeons.This strategic collaboration marks a significant step in Azurite’s mission to connect Australian clients with world-class surgical excellence and ethical, safe pathways to cosmetic surgery abroad.Dr. Theerapong, renowned for his Vertical Restore Full Facelift technique, brings a deep reconstructive background and a mastery of advanced facial rejuvenation. His approach combines artistry with surgical precision, offering comprehensive restoration of the face and neck that goes beyond surface-level aesthetics—rebuilding natural structure, balance, and long-term support.“Partnering with Dr. Theerapong allows us to bring unparalleled expertise to our clients seeking natural, enduring facelift results,” said Trina Eliassen, Founder and Director of Azurite Medical & Wellness. “His surgical skill, coupled with his reconstructive foundation, perfectly aligns with our philosophy of ethical, evidence-based cosmetic care.”As the official representative, Azurite Medical & Wellness will oversee client coordination, consultation, and pre- and post-operative support for patients travelling to Thailand to undergo procedures with Dr. Theerapong. The partnership ensures that Australian clients receive transparent, guided, and medically grounded care from consultation through full recovery.Dr. Theerapong’s Vertical Restore Full Facelift has gained international recognition for its ability to address facial aging in a comprehensive, anatomically restorative manner—achieving natural, youthful results without distortion or excessive tension.“Our collaboration with Azurite allows patients to experience world-class surgery with seamless support and communication,” said Dr. Theerapong Poonyakariyagorn. “Their professionalism and patient care standards reflect the values we hold in our surgical practice.”This partnership further cements Azurite Medical & Wellness as a leader in cross-border medical collaboration and continues its commitment to raising standards in cosmetic surgery tourism through clinical partnerships, education, and safety-led travel frameworks.About Azurite Medical & WellnessAzurite Medical & Wellness is an Australian-based medical concierge and wellness consultancy, specialising in pre-surgical preparation, international medical travel, and recovery support. Partnering with accredited hospitals and globally recognised surgeons, Azurite ensures each client’s journey is ethical, informed, and outcome-driven.About Dr. Theerapong PoonyakariyagornDr. Theerapong is an ISAPS board-certified plastic and reconstructive surgeon based in Bangkok, Thailand. With extensive experience in facial reconstructive and aesthetic surgery, he is internationally recognised for his advanced Vertical Restore Full Facelift technique and his dedication to achieving natural, structural rejuvenation.

