Shows Progress in Survivor-Centered Legislation with Room for Reform

NY, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- New York Earns a “D” in Shared Hope International’s 2025 “Just Like Me” Report Card , Shows Progress in Survivor-Centered Legislation with Room for ReformShared Hope International (SHI), a national leader in combating child and youth sex trafficking, today announced New York’s results in the 2025 Just Like Me Report Cards. New York earned a score of 68, a grade of “D”, and ranked in Tier 2 among all 50 states and the District of Columbia.The Just Like Me Report Cards, released nationally by Shared Hope on October 14th, introduce a new survivor-informed 10-point legislative agenda focused on ending the unjust criminalization of trafficking survivors and advancing meaningful, systemic reform.New York’s ProgressNew York has made progress in advancing survivor protections, particularly in expanding access to legal remedies and post-conviction relief. The state is recognized in the 2025 Just Like Me Report Card for its efforts to provide survivors with opportunities to rebuild their lives through expanded vacatur laws and non-criminalization protections.2025 Just Like Me Report Card Highlights for New York:-Ranked number 14 nationally-New York’s vacatur law allows trafficking survivors to erase convictions resulting from their trafficking victimization, removing barriers to short- and long-term wellbeing.-The legislature appropriated $2,397,000 for services related to the human trafficking program, which includes grants to community-based service providers.-The legislature has removed significant barriers to applying for and accessing crime victims’ compensation.Shared Hope’s analysis notes that while New York has achieved important reforms, additional legislative action is required to bring the state in full alignment with national best practices—particularly in prohibiting the criminalization of minors for prostitution offenses and ensuring access to a coordinated, community-based service response.A Framework for Long-Term ReformThe Just Like Me framework replaces Shared Hope’s former 40-point grading system with a focused 10-point Legislative Agenda that identifies the toughest and most transformative areas of reform. Each policy goal is informed by survivors and built on 15 years of research, policy analysis, and collaboration with lawmakers across the nation.In January 2026, Shared Hope will release the Just Like Me Policymaker’s Guide, a companion resource that provides detailed statutory analysis of more than 30 additional policy areas essential to building comprehensive state responses to child and youth sex trafficking. This policy guide will be a critical supplement to the technical assistance Shared Hope provides to lawmakers and advocates seeking to improve their state’s legislative framework for supporting trafficked children and youth.About Shared Hope InternationalFounded in Vancouver, WA, Shared Hope International is a global leader in the fight against sex trafficking. Through prevention programs, survivor restoration services, and legislative advocacy, Shared Hope works to end sex trafficking and support survivors on their journey to healing and rebuilding their lives.Media Contact:John LangDirector of Marketing and DevelopmentShared Hope Internationaljohn@sharedhope.org | 757-617-9561For more information about Shared Hope Report Cards, visit https://reportcards.sharedhope.org/

