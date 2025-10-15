Strativera Recognized for Powering $104 Million in Client Revenue Growth Across 17 Industries

Embedded RevOps and growth strategy credited for $104M in client revenue gains and measurable efficiency across 17 industries.

CHERRY HILL TOWNSHIP, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Strativera, a consulting and growth strategy firm known for its embedded RevOps and business transformation work, has been recognized for helping clients achieve more than $104 million in incremental revenue gains over the past 12 months.

The results, aggregated from client impact studies across healthcare, manufacturing, SaaS, and franchise networks, underscore Strativera’s growing reputation as a trusted execution partner for mid-market and private-equity-backed organizations seeking measurable, sustainable growth.

With verified 5.0★ client ratings and over 60 public reviews on Google Business and Clutch, Strativera’s work continues to earn recognition for translating strategic initiatives into operational outcomes.

“What distinguishes Strativera’s engagements is accountability,” said an industry partner familiar with the firm’s portfolio. “Their team doesn’t simply advise; they embed alongside leadership teams to ensure measurable ROI and systemized execution.”

An Embedded Model Delivering Measurable Outcomes

Founded by growth and operations executive Joseph Levy, Strativera operates through an embedded consulting model—aligning with internal teams to design, implement, and optimize scalable systems that drive performance.

Engagements frequently deliver:

28% reduction in customer acquisition costs (CAC) through funnel optimization and data alignment

94% client retention, reflecting deep partnership continuity

Cross-functional ROI frameworks integrating strategy, operations, and people enablement

“The firms that achieve consistent growth are those that connect strategy to execution,” said Joseph Levy, Founder and President of Strativera. “Our role is to help clients operationalize that connection—turning ideas into measurable impact.”

Demonstrated Results Across Key Sectors

Strativera’s structured Diagnose → Design → Execute → Optimize™ methodology has driven measurable improvements in client performance, including:

Healthcare SaaS: Streamlined CRM alignment and reduced lead response times, improving SQL conversion rates.

Franchise (1,700+ Locations): Built a centralized demand generation engine, enhancing paid media efficiency and lead visibility nationwide.

Building Materials: Modernized RevOps infrastructure and loyalty programs, contributing to $7M+ in new revenue and national retail expansion.

Healthcare Services: Realigned D2C and referral ecosystems, driving 200% growth and full capacity at 11 facilities.

Industrial Manufacturing: Introduced unified attribution models to increase quote volume and conversion rates.

A Trusted Growth Partner for Mid-Market and PE-Backed Firms

Strativera’s integrated model spans strategy, RevOps, marketing execution, and people operations—ensuring every initiative is directly tied to measurable business outcomes.

The firm’s data-driven methodology and embedded team structure have earned the trust of executives and investors seeking partners that deliver not just insight, but transformation.

“Strativera approaches growth from within,” said Janae Tanner, VP of Growth & Client Success. “Our teams operate as extensions of our clients’ organizations—focused on systems that scale, not just strategies that sound good.”

About Strativera

Strativera is a business growth consulting partner that helps companies drive sustainable performance through strategic planning, operational enablement, and people-first execution. The firm partners with executive teams and private equity-backed organizations to align strategy, optimize performance, and scale with purpose.

With verified client satisfaction, a cross-sector portfolio, and a proven methodology, Strativera has become recognized for its embedded consulting approach that bridges the gap between strategy and execution.

Strativera True Strategy. Real Growth.

