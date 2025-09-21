Strativera Sponsors Annual South Jersey Charity Golf Outing Benefiting Veterans and Rescue Dogs

SJBA Logo Paws Healing Heroes

Strativera donates over $10,000 as lead sponsor of SJBA’s Charity Golf Outing, funding service dogs for veterans.

We’re deeply embedded in the South Jersey community, and our support of this event reflects our belief that businesses have a responsibility to create meaningful impact beyond the clients we serve.” — Janae Tanner Co-Founder & VP, Growth & Client Success at Strativera

CHERRY HILL, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Strativera, a South Jersey-based growth strategy and business execution consultancy, announced today its support for the 13th Annual Charity Golf Outing hosted by the South Jersey Business Association (SJBA). The annual event, set for September 26, 2025, at Indian Spring Country Club in Marlton, NJ, raises funds for Paws Healing Heroes, a nonprofit that rescues shelter dogs and pairs them with veterans battling PTSD and mobility challenges.

A Legacy of Community Impact

Now in its 13th year, the SJBA Charity Golf Outing has become one of South Jersey’s signature community events—combining the spirit of friendly competition with a mission that changes lives. Each participant’s involvement helps directly fund the training, veterinary care, and placement of service dogs that provide life-saving companionship to veterans.

Over the years, the outing has supported the pairing of more than 70 service dogs with veterans, helping combat PTSD, reduce isolation, and restore a sense of independence and belonging. Every dollar raised continues to go directly to the cause, with 100% of net proceeds benefiting Paws Healing Heroes (EIN: 85-0492061).

Strativera’s Community Commitment

Strativera’s involvement goes beyond financial contribution. With a donation of more than $10,000 in sponsorships, prizes, and staffing, the company is also embedding its team into the event—working alongside other South Jersey businesses to ensure its success.

For Strativera, this is not just a sponsorship; it’s a reflection of the company’s deep commitment to the community it calls home.

“At Strativera, growth isn’t just about business metrics—it’s about people and purpose,” said Janae Tanner, Co-Founder & VP, Growth & Client Success at Strativera. “We live and work here in South Jersey, and we want to make a difference beyond the boardroom. Supporting this outing is one way we can take our success and give it back—rescuing dogs, uplifting veterans, and strengthening the fabric of our community. Our goal is to create meaningful impact not only for our clients but also for the neighbors and causes that matter most.”

Why This Event Matters

Every golfer’s registration represents more than a round of golf—it’s a step toward a veteran’s future. Participation rescues a shelter dog and helps fund its training as a certified service companion. Veterans who have benefited often speak about the life-changing role of their service dogs.

As Sgt. Mark Johnson, U.S. Army Veteran, explained: “My service dog saved my life. I didn’t just get a pet—I got my purpose back. This tournament made that possible.”

Celebrating 13 Years of Giving Back

The outing will feature 18 holes of golf, contests, prizes, a swag bag, and a banquet dinner, while celebrating over a decade of South Jersey businesses coming together to give back. From casual golfers to seasoned players, the event offers not just networking opportunities, but also a chance to build lasting legacies in the community.

About Strativera

Strativera is a growth consultancy dedicated to helping organizations scale through strategy, execution, operations, and people alignment. Serving B2B and B2C companies nationwide, Strativera specializes in building clarity, efficiency, and measurable results across marketing, revenue operations, and organizational design. Founded in South Jersey, Strativera is committed to pairing business success with community impact.

For more information, visit www.strativera.com

