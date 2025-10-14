Submit Release
City seeks community feedback for website redesign

The City website, lawrenceks.gov, is getting a refresh — and we want to hear from our community as we begin the redesign!

The City website connects departments with community members who rely on it for essential information and services — from trash pickup to recreation hours and so much more. We want to know how people use the website and what features they do or don’t like so our redesign results in a website that better serves our community.

Share your feedback by taking our short 10-question online survey, open now until 5 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 27.

The City is working with Granicus on the website redesign. In this initial phase, community input will help shape the site’s navigation, design, and accessibility features. We anticipate unveiling the new website by April 2026.

Contact: City Communications, citycommunications@lawrenceks.gov

