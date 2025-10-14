Let’s Keep Leaves — and Pollution — Out of the Street This Fall

This Fall, the City of Lawrence is asking residents to help stop a spooky problem before it starts. While piles of colorful leaves may look lovely and cozy, they can create real problems for our stormwater system.

Why Do Leaves in the Street Matter So Much

Leaves might seem harmless, but when they pile up along curbs and drains, they can block water flow, leading to localized flooding during fall storms. As they break down, they release excess nutrients into our waterways, fueling algae growth that harms fish, aquatic plants, and overall water quality.

What’s an Illicit Discharge?

Under the City’s Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System (MS4) permit, only clean rainwater should enter our storm drains. Anything else, from leaves and yard waste to soaps, fertilizers, and chemicals, is considered an illicit discharge and can harm the environment.

Common culprits include:

Trash and litter – clogs pipes and harms wildlife.

Soapy water or chemicals – damages aquatic life.

Fertilizers and pesticides – contaminate local waterways.

Sediment – clouds the water, reducing sunlight for plants.

Leaves – cause clogs and release pollutants as they decay.

How You Can Help (and Avoid a Stormwater Scare)

Bag or mulch your leaves. Never sweep them into the street. Lawrence residents can use yard waste collection or the City compost facility to dispose of them properly.

Report illicit discharges. See something entering a storm drain besides rain? Call 785-832-7800 or use SeeClickFix and select “Stormwater/Storm Drain Misuse.”

Watch for warning signs. Strange smells, discolored water, or unusual flows could indicate a problem — report them right away.

Our Team’s Not Afraid of a Little Stormwater

The City’s Municipal Services & Operations (MSO) stormwater team monitors and maintains the stormwater system year-round, ensuring it flows freely and safely through changing seasons. Their efforts, along with help from residents like you, keep Lawrence’s waterways clean, clear, and ready for whatever weather comes next.

This fall, don’t let your leaves become part of the problem. Keep them out of the street and out of the storm drains, and keep Lawrence’s stormwater system flowing smoothly!

For more information about stormwater management in Lawrence, visit lawrenceks.gov/mso/stormwater.

Media Contact: City Communications, citycommunications@lawrenceks.gov

