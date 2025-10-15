Celebrated for Leadership in Survivor Protection

CA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- California Ranked #3 in the Nation in Shared Hope International’s 2025 “Just Like Me” Report Card, Celebrated for Leadership in Survivor ProtectionShared Hope International (SHI), a national leader in the fight to end child and youth sex trafficking, today announced California as the #3-ranked state in the nation in its 2025 Just Like Me Report Cards . California earned a score of 93, a grade of “A,” and is one of only three states in the country to receive the highest possible rating.The Just Like Me Report Cards, released nationally by Shared Hope on October 14th, unveil a new survivor-informed 10-point legislative agenda focused on ending the unjust criminalization of trafficking survivors and strengthening long-term systems of care and justice reform.California’s ProgressCalifornia has been at the forefront of anti-trafficking reform for more than a decade, leading efforts to expand survivor rights and address systemic barriers to justice. Shared Hope has supported Safe Harbor advocacy in the state since 2016 and played an early role in advocating for clemency for survivor Sara Kruzan, whose pardon by Governor Gavin Newsom in 2022 marked a major step forward for restorative justice. 2025 Just Like Me Report Card Highlights for California:-Ranked #3 nationally — 1 of only 3 states to achieve an “A”-California law prohibits the criminalization of children for prostitution offenses.-California law provides age-appropriate juvenile court responses for minors accused of engaging in juvenile or criminal conduct—the only state in the country to do so.-California law also allows vacatur of delinquency adjudications and convictions for nonviolent offenses resulting from trafficking victimization.-The California legislature appropriated $10 million to provide grants to family justice centers throughout the state to support and provide legal services to victims of domestic violence, intimate partner violence, sexual assault, child abuse, elder abuse, transnational abandonment, and human trafficking, and to help victims file petitions for protective orders.-California’s crime victims’ compensation laws acknowledge the unique dynamics of child sex trafficking by providing limited exceptions to certain eligibility criteria.Shared Hope’s analysis recognizes California as a leader among Tier 1 states while also encouraging continued investment in legislation supporting trauma-informed service systems to ensure all survivors benefit equitably from the state’s legal protections.A Framework for Long-Term ReformThe Just Like Me framework replaces Shared Hope’s previous 40-point grading system with a focused 10-point Legislative Agenda, designed to highlight the most challenging yet essential policy reforms needed to achieve justice for trafficking survivors. Each policy goal reflects 15 years of legislative research, survivor expertise, and data-driven advocacy.In January 2026, Shared Hope will release a companion resource—the Just Like Me Policymaker’s Guide—which will provide in-depth analysis of more than 30 additional policy areas critical to strengthening state responses to child and youth sex trafficking. This policy guide will be a critical supplement to the technical assistance Shared Hope provides to lawmakers and advocates seeking to improve their state’s legislative framework for supporting trafficked children and youth.About Shared Hope InternationalFounded in Vancouver, WA, Shared Hope International is a global leader in the fight against sex trafficking. Through prevention programs, survivor restoration services, and legislative advocacy, Shared Hope works to end sex trafficking and support survivors on their journey to healing and rebuilding their lives.Media Contact:John LangDirector of Marketing and DevelopmentShared Hope Internationaljohn@sharedhope.org | 757-617-9561For more information about Shared Hope Report Cards, visit https://reportcards.sharedhope.org/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.