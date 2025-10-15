Recognized for Landmark Survivor Protections through Legislation

IL, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Illinois Ranked #2 in the Nation in Shared Hope International’s 2025 “Just Like Me” Report Card , Recognized for Landmark Survivor Protections through LegislationShared Hope International (SHI), a national leader in combating child and youth sex trafficking, today announced Illinois as the #2-ranked state in the nation in its 2025 Just Like Me Report Cards. Illinois earned a score of 94, a grade of “A,” and secured its position among the top three Tier 1 states for advancing survivor-centered legal reforms. The Just Like Me Report Cards , released nationally by Shared Hope on October 14th, feature a new, survivor-informed 10-point legislative agenda that focuses on the most critical and historically difficult reforms—those aimed at ending the unjust criminalization of trafficking survivors and building comprehensive systems of protection and restoration.Illinois’s ProgressIllinois’ leadership in the fight against trafficking reflects years of advocacy and partnership across sectors, including collaboration with law enforcement, survivor leaders, and policy advocates. Shared Hope’s long-standing relationship with Illinois leaders—including engagement through Marian Hatcher, a nationally recognized advocate and law enforcement leader—has strengthened the state’s ability to advance survivor-informed policies. Notably, SB 2323, which passed this year, increased IL’s performance under a number of JLM priorities as well as goals under the Policymaker’s Guide.2025 Just Like Me Report Card Highlights for Illinois:-Ranked #2 nationally — 1 of only 3 states to achieve an “A”-Illinois law ensures any commercially exploited child legally meets the definition of child sex trafficking. Illinois law prohibits the criminalization of children for prostitution offenses, as well as other offenses related to their victimization.-Illinois has eliminated mandatory minimum sentences for all offenses committed by minors.-Illinois also allows trafficking victims to vacate criminal convictions related to their exploitation and allows vacatur of delinquency adjudications.-The Illinois legislature appropriated $20 million in grants to organizations providing assistance to sexual assault victims, including trafficking survivors.-Finally, Illinois’s crime victims’ compensation laws acknowledge the unique dynamics of child sex trafficking by exempting victims from certain eligibility criteria.While Illinois has achieved one of the nation’s highest scores, Shared Hope’s analysis points to continued opportunities to enact laws that ensure full implementation of its reforms and equitable access to services for survivors across communities.A Framework for Long-Term ReformThe Just Like Me framework replaces Shared Hope’s prior 40-point grading system with a targeted 10-point Legislative Agenda highlighting the most complex and impactful legal reforms. Each policy goal is survivor-informed and designed to address the barriers that have historically limited justice for trafficking victims.In January 2026, Shared Hope will release a companion resource—the Just Like Me Policymaker’s Guide—which will offer a detailed statutory analysis of more than 30 policy areas necessary to strengthen state responses to child and youth sex trafficking. This policy guide will be a critical supplement to the technical assistance Shared Hope provides to lawmakers and advocates seeking to improve their state’s legislative framework for supporting trafficked children and youth.About Shared Hope InternationalFounded in Vancouver, WA, Shared Hope International is a global leader in the fight against sex trafficking. Through prevention programs, survivor restoration services, and legislative advocacy, Shared Hope works to end sex trafficking and support survivors on their journey to healing and rebuilding their lives.Media Contact:John LangDirector of Marketing and DevelopmentShared Hope Internationaljohn@sharedhope.org | 757-617-9561For more information about Shared Hope Report Cards, visit https://reportcards.sharedhope.org/

