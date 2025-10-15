Recognized for Leadership in Survivor-Centered Legislation

MN, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Minnesota Earns a “B” in Shared Hope International’s 2025 “Just Like Me” Report Card , Recognized for Leadership in Survivor-Centered LegislationShared Hope International (SHI), a national leader in combating child and youth sex trafficking, today announced Minnesota’s results in the 2025 Just Like Me Report Cards. Minnesota earned a score of 82, a grade of “B,” and ranked #6 in the nation, placing the state within Tier 1, the highest category among all 50 states and the District of Columbia.The Just Like Me Report Cards, released nationally by Shared Hope on October 14th, introduce a new survivor-informed 10 legislative agenda that targets the most critical and difficult areas of law necessary to end the unjust criminalization of trafficking survivors and strengthen state justice systems.Minnesota’s ProgressMinnesota has a long history of leadership in advancing policies that protect survivors of trafficking and ensure access to services that promote restoration and healing. The state’s work continues to set a national example for comprehensive, survivor-centered reform. 2025 Just Like Me Report Card Highlights for Minnesota:-Ranked #6 nationally — Tier 1-1 of 3 states to receive a perfect score in Issue #4 (Survivor-Centered Supports), reflecting the state’s demonstrated commitment to ensuring the provision and accessibility of funded, community-based services and supports.-Minnesota law prohibits the criminalization of child sex trafficking victims for prostitution offenses.-The Minnesota legislature has appropriated the greatest amount of state dollars of any state in the U.S. to community-based organizations providing direct services to child and youth survivors.-Minnesota’s vacatur law allows trafficking survivors to erase convictions resulting from their trafficking victimization, removing barriers to short- and long-term wellbeing.Minnesota’s commitment to survivor-informed policy reform reflects years of sustained advocacy and investment in system-wide change. Shared Hope’s analysis notes continued opportunities to expand these efforts through laws supporting ongoing implementation and equitable access to services across the state.A Framework for Long-Term ReformThe Just Like Me framework replaces Shared Hope’s previous 40-point grading system with a streamlined 10-point Legislative Agenda that spotlights the toughest and most transformative policy challenges. Each policy goal is survivor-informed and grounded in more than 15 years of legislative research, data, and advocacy.In January 2026, Shared Hope will release a companion resource—the Just Like Me Policymaker’s Guide—providing an in-depth analysis of more than 30 additional areas of law vital to building comprehensive state responses to child and youth sex trafficking. This policy guide will be a critical supplement to the technical assistance Shared Hope provides to lawmakers and advocates seeking to improve their state’s legislative framework for supporting trafficked children and youth.About Shared Hope InternationalFounded in Vancouver, WA, Shared Hope International is a global leader in the fight against sex trafficking. Through prevention programs, survivor restoration services, and legislative advocacy, Shared Hope works to end sex trafficking and support survivors on their journey to healing and rebuilding their lives.Media Contact:John LangDirector of Marketing and DevelopmentShared Hope Internationaljohn@sharedhope.org | 757-617-9561For more information about Shared Hope Report Cards, visit https://reportcards.sharedhope.org/

