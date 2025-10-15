Cybersecurity Leader Maggie Amato Joins Trust3 AI as Advisory CISO to Advance the Future of Trustworthy AI Governance

Ex-Salesforce cybersecurity executive Maggie Amato to help Trust3 AI shape the next era of trustworthy and governable AI.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Trust3 AI today announced that Maggie Amato , a nationally recognized innovator and veteran in AI and cybersecurity, has joined the company as Advisory Chief Information Security Officer (CISO).Amato brings over two decades of experience leading large-scale security transformations across government, healthcare, intelligence, and enterprise technology. Her background spans from protecting critical national infrastructure at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), MITRE, and the U.S. Intelligence Community (IC), to driving AI-first security strategy at Salesforce and Dell Technologies.As Vice President of Product Security at Salesforce, Amato led global security for Agentforce, Salesforce’s generative AI platform, pioneering the integration of agentic automation into security reviews, governance, and risk analytics. At Dell Technologies, she built the Cyber Strategy organization, leading a 2,000-member global transformation that modernized resilience and cyber governance across the enterprise.Earlier in her career at HHS, MITRE, and the Intelligence Community, she designed national health and data security frameworks that advanced the protection of public health systems and mission-critical intelligence operations.Her cross-sector experience uniquely equips her to tackle the emerging frontier of AI-driven security — where systems no longer follow static rules, but learn, drift, and evolve.“For years, we’ve built security programs around static controls and predictable systems. AI changes that. It learns. It drifts. It adapts — and so must we,” said Maggie Amato. “The future of enterprise security won’t be defined by how we contain AI, but by how we trust it. My focus at Trust3 AI is to help enterprises design AI security programs that build trust without breaking speed — ensuring innovation and accountability scale together.”At Trust3 AI, Amato will partner with Co-Founders Balaji Ganesan and Neeraj Sabharwal to advance the company’s mission to make AI systems transparent, governable, and secure by design. As Advisory CISO, she will help guide the evolution of Trust3 IQ, the company’s enterprise AI platform that unites data context, governance, and security into a single foundation for trustworthy AI.Her expertise will also inform Trust3 AI’s frameworks for AI assurance — spanning model provenance, data lineage, and security-driven context governance — helping enterprises operationalize trust as a measurable outcome.“Maggie’s leadership bridges the worlds of security and enterprise innovation,” said Neeraj Sabharwal, Co-Founder of Trust3 AI. "She brings the discipline of intelligence and security with the speed of cloud and AI innovation — a rare combination essential for building trustworthy AI."About Maggie AmatoMaggie Amato is a nationally recognized cybersecurity and AI security executive known for architecting transformation at the intersection of governance, technology, and trust. With over two decades of leadership across Salesforce, Dell Technologies, Aetna, MITRE, the U.S. Intelligence Community (IC), Booz Allen Hamilton, and HHS, she has consistently redefined how organizations secure and scale emerging technologies.At Salesforce, she served as Vice President of Product Security, where she led global security for Agentforce— embedding agentic automation into security design, governance, and risk intelligence. At Dell Technologies, she built and led the Cyber Strategy organization, transforming cyber resilience across more than 2,000 practitioners worldwide.Earlier in her career, Amato worked within MITRE and the Intelligence Community, designing and operationalizing national security and healthcare protection frameworks that continue to shape mission assurance programs today. Her IC background gives her a classified-level understanding of resilience, risk, and adversarial modeling, which she now applies to building trustworthy AI architectures for the enterprise.A frequent keynote speaker and advisor, Amato is known for advancing the Agentic Security Revolution — a next-generation model where automation, assurance, and integrity converge to power trustworthy AI. She is also an advocate for ethical AI, trauma-informed leadership, and building security cultures rooted in human connection and accountability.About Trust3 AITrust3 AI helps organizations launch AI with confidence, responsibility, and trust. By bridging the gap between raw data and business meaning, Trust3AI empowers enterprises to leverage AI for high-impact decision-making — with governance, consistency, and semantic rigor built in from day one.Its flagship platform, Trust3IQ, serves as the enterprise context engine for trustworthy AI — building a unified semantic and governance layer across data, models, and agents to ensure every AI decision is explainable, consistent, and secure.Follow Trust3 AI on LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/trust3ai Media Contact: media@trust3.ai

