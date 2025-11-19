Trust3 AI and Celebal Technologies Partner to Build an Accurate Foundation for Enterprise AI

Trust3 AI and Celebal partner to deliver high-accuracy, trustworthy AI systems that help enterprises scale artificial intelligence with confidence.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Trust3 AI, a leader in AI-native trust layers, today announced a strategic partnership with Celebal Technologies, a premier provider of AI and data solutions. This collaboration will integrate Trust3 AI’s unified trust layer with Celebal’s Agent Garage , an advanced Databricks Agentic AI solution, to provide enterprises with a governed, reliable, and secure foundation for their autonomous operations.As enterprises increasingly adopt AI agents to automate complex business processes, the need for robust governance and reliability has become critical. Many AI initiatives fail to deliver tangible impact due to siloed systems, data inconsistencies, and a lack of trust in AI-driven outcomes. This partnership directly addresses these challenges by combining Celebal’s expertise in agentic workflow orchestration with Trust3 AI’s powerful context engineering capabilities.The integration will empower Agent Garage with an enhanced trust layer, ensuring that AI agents operate with accurate, verified, and compliant business context. By leveraging Trust3 AI's AI-native Universal Context Engine , which unifies knowledge across diverse data sources, enterprises can build and deploy more accurate and reliable AI agents. This enables organizations to move beyond piecemeal automation and achieve scalable, end-to-end autonomous workflows with confidence."This partnership marks a significant step forward in making autonomous enterprise operations a reality. By embedding a layer of trust directly into agentic frameworks, we are enabling businesses to not only accelerate their AI adoption but to do so responsibly and with full confidence in their data and decisions” said Neeraj Sabharwal, Co-Founder at Trust3 AI.Celebal Technologies' Agent Garage transforms enterprise operations by converting business intent into automated actions. Built on Microsoft Azure and Databricks, it orchestrates multiple intelligent agents across systems like ERP and CRM. The addition of Trust3 AI’s technology will provide Prompt-to-Outcome observability and governance, ensuring complete traceability and compliance for all automated processes."The synergy between Agent Garage’s orchestration capabilities and Trust3 AI’s context engine will solve a critical bottleneck for enterprises. Our clients can now deploy intelligent agents that are not only powerful but also trustworthy, ensuring that every automated action is governed and aligned with business logic" stated Anirudh Kala, CEO at Celebal Technologies.This collaboration will provide immediate value to industries such as manufacturing, financial services, and healthcare, where accuracy and compliance are paramount. Customers will be able to accelerate their AI initiatives, reduce operational risks associated with AI misuse, and unlock a greater return on their technology investments.About Trust3 AITrust3 AI provides the first AI-native, intelligent, and adaptive trust layer designed to enable responsible, reliable, and secure Generative AI in the enterprise. Its Universal Context Engine unifies enterprise knowledge, semantics, and metadata to power accurate and governed AI agents and data intelligence solutions for Fortune 500 companies.About Celebal TechnologiesCelebal Technologies is a leading provider of Data, AI, and Cloud solutions, specializing in delivering innovative technology services to enterprises across the globe. As a premier partner for Microsoft and Databricks, Celebal Technologies helps organizations harness the power of their data to drive digital transformation and achieve superior business outcomes. Agent Garage is its flagship solution for enabling scalable, faceless enterprise operations through agentic AI.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.