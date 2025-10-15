Florida Ranked #11 Nationally in Shared Hope International’s 2025 'Just Like Me' Report Card

Recognized for Advancing Survivor Justice Through Legislation

FL, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shared Hope International (SHI), a national leader in combating child and youth sex trafficking, today announced Florida’s results in the 2025 Just Like Me Report Cards . Florida earned a score of 74, a grade of “C,”, and ranked #11 in the nation, placing the state near the top of Tier 2 among all 50 states and the District of Columbia.The Just Like Me Report Cards, released nationally by Shared Hope on October 14th, introduce a new survivor-informed 10-point legislative framework that targets the most critical and challenging legal reforms needed to end the unjust criminalization of trafficking survivors and expand access to justice and healing.Florida’s ProgressFlorida remains a strong performer nationally, continuing to advance policies that recognize and protect trafficking survivors. Shared Hope has provided technical assistance and supported advocacy efforts within the state to strengthen legal protections and survivor access to services. 2025 Just Like Me Report Card Highlights for Florida:-Florida law prohibits the criminalization of children for prostitution offenses.-This year, the legislature directed almost $7,000,000 to community-based providers across the state.-Florida ensures inclusive definitions of sex trafficking victims, recognizing any commercially sexually exploited child as a victim of trafficking.-The legislature has removed significant barriers to applying for and accessing crime victims’ compensation.While Florida ranks among the top-performing states, Shared Hope’s analysis highlights the need for continued focus on enacting laws to support implementation and expanded access to survivor-centered services across the state.A Framework for Long-Term ReformThe Just Like Me framework replaces Shared Hope’s former 40-point grading system with a streamlined 10-point Legislative Agenda designed to drive the most impactful systemic changes. Each policy goal is survivor-informed and grounded in more than 15 years of research and legislative advocacy.In January 2026, Shared Hope will release a companion resource—the Just Like Me Policymaker’s Guide—providing detailed statutory analysis of more than 30 areas of law essential to building stronger state responses to child and youth sex trafficking. This policy guide will be a critical supplement to the technical assistance Shared Hope provides to lawmakers and advocates seeking to improve their state’s legislative framework for supporting trafficked children and youth.About Shared Hope InternationalFounded in Vancouver, WA, Shared Hope International is a global leader in the fight against sex trafficking. Through prevention programs, survivor restoration services, and legislative advocacy, Shared Hope works to end sex trafficking and support survivors on their journey to healing and rebuilding their lives.Media Contact:John LangDirector of Marketing and DevelopmentShared Hope Internationaljohn@sharedhope.org | 757-617-9561For more information about Shared Hope Report Cards, visit https://reportcards.sharedhope.org/

